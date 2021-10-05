Nintendo Switch OLED pay monthly: EE add-to-plan scheme and how to spread the cost

The Nintendo Switch OLED is arriving very soon – its release date falls on 8th October 2021, and you may be wondering if there’s a way to pay monthly for this new iteration of the Switch console.

EE has had a scheme for a while that lets you add a Nintendo console to your monthly phone bill, but that’s not the only option on the market when it comes to spreading the cost of a Switch. So, do any of these schemes apply to the OLED model?

Of course, partaking in any of these programs will mean your monthly outgoings are going to be that bit more expensive, but it will lessen the emotional wallop of forking out for a new console all at once. After all, the Nintendo Switch OLED is priced at £309.99, which is quite a lot to drop in one go.

Read our hands-on Nintendo Switch OLED preview: Is the Nintendo Switch OLED’s new screen worth the price?

If you have been thinking about placing a Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order ahead of that impending release date, you might want to consider EE’s add-to-plan scheme and your alternatives before you pull the trigger on a purchase. Read on to learn all!

Will the Nintendo Switch OLED be in EE’s add-to-plan scheme?

At the time of writing, EE does not sell the Nintendo Switch OLED on its website – this means there is currently no way to add an OLED Switch to your EE plan. If you want to add a non-OLED Switch to your account, however, you can do so right now on the EE website.

The regular Switch is available in grey, and the Nintendo Switch Lite is available in various colours on the EE shop. But there’s no sign of the OLED model just yet. If you really want to add an OLED Switch to your EE plan, you’ll just have to wait and see if that option is added later.

Similarly, on the O2 website, you can add a regular Nintendo Switch to your plan to spread the cost, but we won’t see an equivalent option for the OLED version.

How to pay monthly for a Nintendo Switch OLED

In lieu of a handy pay monthly solution from EE, what else can you do to spread the cost of a Nintendo Switch OLED?

If you’re looking to pay monthly for a Nintendo Switch OLED model console, Currys would be one of the best places to look, thanks to a popular promotion from the retailer that lets you spread three payments over three months at 0% interest – click here to check for stock at Currys.

If you’d rather place a traditional pre-order on the Nintendo Switch OLED, have a look at our handy guide to Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders.

