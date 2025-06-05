We'll take you through the process step by step so you can seamlessly sort out your own system transfer – let's get into it.

Nintendo Switch 2 system transfer explained: How to move your Switch 1 data to the new console

Before you get started with the transfer process, we've got a checklist of things you'll want to tick off first.

Make sure you have your Nintendo Account login ready, and are signed into the account on both devices.

Ensure your Switch 1 is up to date with the latest system updates, and download the day one patch for the Switch 2 console as well.

Lastly, make sure both consoles are fully charged, and ideally, are plugged in so that they don't lose any charge during the process. With all that sorted, it's time to transfer.

Transferring your Switch 1 data to a Switch 2 console

To start the process, open the System Settings on your Switch 1, scroll down to the 'System' tab, and scroll down again until you reach 'System Transfer to Nintendo Switch 2'.

Select this option and make your way through the next few menus that explain the transfer process until you receive the message, 'Make sure the Nintendo Switch 2 console is close by.'

Place your two consoles next to each other and select 'Done'. The consoles will connect to each other and begin the transfer process.

This will take roughly 30 minutes, give or take, so feel free to go and do something else while you wait – once the time is up, your save data will all be on your new console, ready to go.

Transferring your Switch 1 data to Nintendo's servers

If you haven't received your Switch 2 console yet and want to transfer your data early, you can do that by uploading it to Nintendo's servers.

Follow the instructions above until you're told to keep your Switch 2 console close by, but this time, select, 'I Don't Have a Nintendo Switch 2 Console Yet.'

Continue through the menus until you're met with the option to 'Send Data to the Server'.

Be aware: once you upload your save data to Nintendo's servers, your Switch 1 will be restored to factory settings. This process cannot be stopped.

Once you upload your data, it will be available to download from the Nintendo servers for the next year, and can be managed from your Nintendo Account on my.nintendo.com, including re-downloading it onto your Switch 1 if you change your mind.

Once you receive your Switch 2 console, follow the set-up instructions until you're given the option to download your save data from Nintendo's servers.

Assuming you've used the same Nintendo Account on both consoles, simply select to download the data, and it will be as if you transferred it directly from your Switch 1.

