This includes various filings with the USA's Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which, as noted by The Verge, includes a raft of technical upgrades affecting everything from charging to Amiibo support.

Firstly, the Switch 2's support for Amiibo figures has been effectively confirmed, with the filings showing that the console features the same NFC support in the right Joycon as the original console.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Switch 2 will likely also have faster Wi-Fi, with the console upgrading from Wi-Fi 5 to Wi-Fi 6, providing up to 80MHz of bandwidth, though it only passed FCC tests for 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks, and not 6GHz.

It had been largely assumed that the Switch 2 could be charged via the USB-C ports on both the top and bottom of the device, and this has now been officially confirmed by these filings.

Unfortunately, when it comes to charging, we still don't know whether the Switch will charge faster when docked.

The FCC filings mention an AC adapter that goes up to 20V – higher than the 15V of the original Switch adapter – but with no knowledge of amperage, it's impossible to determine the charging speed.

A more powerful adapter does, however, suggest that the Switch 2 will be more powerful when docked, something players have speculated about since the console's reveal – however, this has not yet been officially confirmed.

The original Switch was more powerful when docked, and with the Switch 2's improved capabilities, it wouldn't be a surprise to see this feature make a comeback, especially when it comes to some of the more graphically intensive games on the platform.

As well as the customary Nintendo titles such as a new Mario Kart, rumoured launch titles for the console include games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Elden Ring and Tekken 8.

Considering the step up in graphical capability from the Switch 1 that would be required to run these games, it's a fair assumption that the Switch 2 will require that extra bit of power that comes from being docked.

Read more on the Nintendo Switch 2:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.