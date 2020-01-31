Nintendo has announced a new Animal Crossing-themed Switch console will be on sale from 13th March - that's one week before the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Advertisement

The new console, which has already been praised for its fresh and cute look, will be available pre-order soon.

The themed console is the full-sized Switch, which means you can play in handheld mode or on your TV by using your dock. The Joy-con controllers also come with it in a pale mint green and a duck egg blue.

The back is embossed with the Animal Crossing pattern too, which is a nice added feature.

The back of the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing is embossed
The back of the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing is embossed Nintendo

The only downside is the console doesn't come with the new Animal Crossing: Horizons game on the official Nintendo shop. Game does have a bundle offer you can pre-order though for £329.99.

More like this

A new carrying case with the same Animal Crossing-themed design and a screen protector is also being released on 13th March.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Joy Con controllers
Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Joy Con controllers Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was set to be released last year, but Nintendo announced at E3 2019 that it would be delayed until 20th March, 2020. You can pre-order it from Amazon for £44.99 or Game for £49.99 (it comes with a tote bag).

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing deals and bundles

If you don't have a Switch yet there are a few bundle deals you can pre-order.

Advertisement

Nintendo's Animal Crossing-themed Switch is available from 13th March. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is on sale from 20th March, 2020.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement