If you're curious about the shoe or even thinking about picking a pair up, read on to find out what you need to know.

The GoldenEye 007 Nike Air Max trainers are set to drop on 7th April 2025.

With a pretty obtuse full name of Nike Air Max 1 Low Poly 'Big Head Mode' (try saying that five times fast), the shoe is set to bring many gamers' favourite N64 title to the fashion world.

Nostalgia clearly sells, as this drop comes nearly 30 years on from the game's original 1997 release date.

How much do the GoldenEye 007 Nike Air Max trainers cost? Price confirmed

The GoldenEye 007 Nike Air Max trainers will cost £145 in the UK and $160 in the USA.

For comparison, a standard pair of Nike Air Max 1s will set you back £135, while the premium edition costs the same £145 as the GoldenEye pair.

So, if you're someone who was in the market for a pair of Air Max 1s anyway, and are also a big GoldenEye lover, then this is actually a pretty solid deal – as long as you can avoid the scalpers.

Where to buy the GoldenEye 007 Nike Air Max trainers

The GoldenEye 007 Nike Air Max trainers will be available directly from Nike, via the SNKRS app and from selected stockists.

While it becomes available on 7th April, this is only for pre-orders.

Nike has confirmed that purchases will ship around four months on from the purchase date – hope you weren't planning on wearing them before August!

In the meantime, if you would prefer some real-life shoes in your games instead, then you might want to pick up a pair of Fortnite Crocs to rock in your battle royales.

