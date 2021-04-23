Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 review – great game, rubbish name

4.0 out of 5 star rating

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 has arrived on PS4, Xbox One and PC, and it’s a far better game than that incredibly clunky title might make you think. In fact, it’s so good that we’ve chosen it as RadioTimes.com Game of the Week.

You could argue that Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139‘s mouthful of a moniker actually works against the game. After all, this new version of Nier Replicant should be a cause for excitement, not confusion – it’s a beautifully enhanced re-release of the original Nier game, which launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2010, and it would be a great way to jump into this franchise if you never have before. Don’t let that dense name put you off, is what we’re saying.

Nier Replicant 2021 (we can’t keep writing all those numbers, sorry) finally gives audiences in the west access to the original vision for the first Nier game. You get to play as the original central character, who was previously only available in the Japanese version of Nier. (Oddly, the decision was made to swap this young hero for a middle-aged man in the previous European and American release of the game.) And that long-overdue fix isn’t the only reason why Nier Replicant is well worth a look!

If you’re unfamiliar with the basic story, allow us to fill you in. Nier Replicant’s main narrative is about 20 hours long, and it puts your character (who you choose a name for at the start) on an epic fantasy quest to save his sister, Yonah, from a deadly disease. You’ll journey across a unique vision of the far-flung future, a world where sinister shadow-like villains called Shades are growing ever more powerful, and it’s down to you to stop them.

Helping you along the way is a sentient book called Grimoire Weiss (a grumpy Necronomicon, basically) who endows you with various fantastical abilities as the story progresses. Not long after the game begins, you’ll be working with Weiss to summon powerful attacks to thwart the Shades in your path. One particularly fun spell sees you summoning a giant fist that will pummel your foes.

As Japanese role-playing game franchises go, this is actually one of the simpler stories to get to grips with. Compared with the struggle of trying to understand the Kingdom Hearts games, jumping into Nier Replicant is pretty easy, which is very much a good thing. Rather than scratching your head and struggling to work out what’s going on, you’ll be free to forge your own path through the game and enjoy its many wonders.

Perhaps the greatest thing about Nier Replicant is its world. As you explore this future landscape, where a humble society has been built on the ruins of modernity, you’ll take in some beautiful vistas, meet heaps of interesting characters and listen to a truly stunning musical score (full of choral singing and an elegant orchestral sweeps).

Although some of the side quests are a bit trite, and you could argue that some sections of the game drag on a bit too long, simply running around this world and discovering new corners of it is a very satisfying experience. The combat also feels great, with the system of learning new powers and dishing them out on your enemies being pretty easy to pick up, but tricky to fully master.

To say too much about where the story goes might spoil it for first-time players, but returning fans will know there are plenty of twists, turns and big reveals to enjoy. And if you have played the game before, you’ll definitely notice the enhanced graphics, improved combat, and new story details that have been woven in seamlessly. There’s also a new ending to unlock!

All in all, then, Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is a game that feels like it has something for everyone. If you’ve never played a Nier game before, this is a perfect way to jump in and discover the franchise. Or if you’re a hardened fan already, this is the beefed-up version of Nier that you’ve probably been waiting for! Either way, it’s a game we’d heartily recommend.

Developed by Cavia and published by Square Enix, Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 launches today for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

