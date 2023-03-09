Reportedly, the Harry Potter franchise will follow in the LEGO minifigure footsteps of last year's LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (which is said to have brought in plenty of cash, AKA studs, for its developers at Traveller's Tales and the publishers at Warner Bros Games).

According to a report that is taking the web by storm, a new LEGO Harry Potter game is in the process of being conjured up by hard-working developers.

That sci-fi title was a glossy remake that factored in every mainline film from the Lucasfilm franchise to date, offering reimagined levels and vastly improved graphics as well as adding several open-world areas and an entire galactic map to explore.

The idea of a Harry Potter equivalent will be music to the ears of Wizarding World fans, who have recently been treated to the hugely successful Hogwarts Legacy action-adventure prequel experience. The original LEGO Harry Potter games were great, but it's easy to imagine devotees to the franchise welcoming a reimagined new take with modern graphics and gameplay.

The existence of this game seems to have been revealed by the usually-trustworthy Nintendo Life website, which cites "multiple sources" in a wide-ranging report about Traveller's Tales. Of course, we should take it all with a pinch of salt unless Warner Bros comes out and confirms it, but it does sound plausible to us.

Nintendo Life's report also states that several other LEGO-themed projects at Traveller's Tales have "stalled" because this "Skywalker Saga-style treatment for the LEGO Harry Potter series" has been "sucking up the studio's resources".

Per the report, projects that seem to have "fallen by the wayside" include games based around Marvel, DC and Disney's animated characters.

Perhaps most interesting among these purportedly floundering projects is a LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy game, which was "apparently in development for a full 18 months before being scrapped".

The Disney-themed game — which would have reportedly included worlds themed around The Jungle Book, Nightmare Before Christmas, Pirates of the Caribbean, Maleficent, Muppets, Frozen, Toy Story and Winnie the Pooh — is said to have received its "final nail in the coffin" when Disney Dreamlight Valley went to market with a similar core concept.

On top of that, it's stated in the report that "another new title based on DC's Batman has apparently been put to one side" in favour of the Potter project.

And finally, "a narrative-based Mandalorian DLC in development for Lego Skywalker Saga" is apparently "in jeopardy", according to the report.

If and when any of this goes from rumour to fact, we'll be sure to let you know. Certainly, a new LEGO Harry Potter game could be a slam dunk, but is it worth binning so many other projects for? We'll just have to wait and see.

