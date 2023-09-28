MK1 Johnny Cage: Best moves, combos, fatalities & brutalities
Whether you're Cage or Van Damme, move like a movie star!
In a dream come true for both devs and fans, Jean-Claude Van Damme is finally making an appearance in a Mortal Kombat game.
And what's cooler, he's voicing a skin of the character for which he was the inspiration - Johnny Cage.
Speaking of whom, how does everyone's favourite movie star kombatant fare in Mortal Kombat 1? Apart from having a badass skin, how effective are his moves and how entertaining his fatalities?
Let's take a look. We'll list our favourite Johnny Cage moves below, which you can use as either the man himself - or Van Damme.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Best Scorpion moves in MK1
As we did for our Scorpion moves list, let's break down Cage's moves into sections. These will work regardless of the platform, and we'll use a universal move language.
Let's get started by listing the basics:
Core Johnny Cage moves in MK1
- Plot Fist - Front Punch
- Breaking Backhand - Forward + Front Punch
- Rough House - Front Punch, Front Punch
- Talk to the Hand - Back Punch
- Reading Shoe - Front Kick
- John Kick - Back Kick
Basic Johnny Cage combos in MK1
And now for the most entertaining moves from the movie maestro! Some of these might take a while to master, but it'll be worth it. Where's the fun in playing as Cage if you're not showing off?
- Donkey Kick - Down + Back Kick
- My Own Publifist - Back Punch, Front Punch
- Foot Loosey Goosey - Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Kick, Back Kick
- Toe Tap - Up + Forward + Front Kick or Up + Forward + Back Kick
- Dunking on Haters - Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch
- Legbanged RedemptShin - Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Kick
- Wombo Kombo - Throw or Front Punch + Front Kick
- Elbow Before Me - Forward + Front Kick, Back Punch
- Enhanced Ball Buster - Away, Down, Front Punch + Block
- Enhanced Throwing Shade - Forward, Down, Away, Back Punch + Block
- Air Goring - Up + Forward + Back Punch, Back Kick
- On the Chin - Forward + Front Kick, Back Punch, Front Punch
- Style Points - Forward + Front Kick, Front Punch
- Wowing Out - Forward, Down, Away, Back Kick
- Air Blood - Up + Forward + Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick
- Face X - Up + Forward + Back Punch
- Star Wrecked - The Final Footier: Up + Forward + Back Punch, Back Kick, Back Kick
Johnny Cage fatalities in MK1
Cage, like all kombatants, has two fatalities (check out the whole lot here). You start off with one, and the combo for the second will be revealed to you after a bit of grinding.
But if you can't wait that long, here's both combos (but we won't give away the second's name - let that be a surprise):
- Hollywood Walk of Pain - Forward, Away, Down, Back Punch
- Second Fatality - Forward, Down, Back, Back Kick
Johnny Cage brutalities in MK1
And we'll finish with the brutalities! If we learn of any more cool moves, we'll update this very page.
- The Klassic - Down + Back Punch
- Here's Johnny - Left, Right, Left, Right, Front Punch
Get more from our Gaming experts: listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.