Speaking of whom, how does everyone's favourite movie star kombatant fare in Mortal Kombat 1? Apart from having a badass skin, how effective are his moves and how entertaining his fatalities?

Let's take a look. We'll list our favourite Johnny Cage moves below, which you can use as either the man himself - or Van Damme.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Best Scorpion moves in MK1

As we did for our Scorpion moves list, let's break down Cage's moves into sections. These will work regardless of the platform, and we'll use a universal move language.

Let's get started by listing the basics:

Core Johnny Cage moves in MK1

Plot Fist - Front Punch

- Front Punch Breaking Backhand - Forward + Front Punch

- Forward + Front Punch Rough House - Front Punch, Front Punch

- Front Punch, Front Punch Talk to the Hand - Back Punch

- Back Punch Reading Shoe - Front Kick

- Front Kick John Kick - Back Kick

Basic Johnny Cage combos in MK1

And now for the most entertaining moves from the movie maestro! Some of these might take a while to master, but it'll be worth it. Where's the fun in playing as Cage if you're not showing off?

Donkey Kick - Down + Back Kick

- Down + Back Kick My Own Publifist - Back Punch, Front Punch

- Back Punch, Front Punch Foot Loosey Goosey - Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Kick, Back Kick

- Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Kick, Back Kick Toe Tap - Up + Forward + Front Kick or Up + Forward + Back Kick

- Up + Forward + Front Kick or Up + Forward + Back Kick Dunking on Haters - Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch

- Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch Legbanged RedemptShin - Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Kick

- Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Kick Wombo Kombo - Throw or Front Punch + Front Kick

- Throw or Front Punch + Front Kick Elbow Before Me - Forward + Front Kick, Back Punch

- Forward + Front Kick, Back Punch Enhanced Ball Buster - Away, Down, Front Punch + Block

- Away, Down, Front Punch + Block Enhanced Throwing Shade - Forward, Down, Away, Back Punch + Block

- Forward, Down, Away, Back Punch + Block Air Goring - Up + Forward + Back Punch, Back Kick

- Up + Forward + Back Punch, Back Kick On the Chin - Forward + Front Kick, Back Punch, Front Punch

- Forward + Front Kick, Back Punch, Front Punch Style Points - Forward + Front Kick, Front Punch

- Forward + Front Kick, Front Punch Wowing Out - Forward, Down, Away, Back Kick

- Forward, Down, Away, Back Kick Air Blood - Up + Forward + Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick

- Up + Forward + Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick Face X - Up + Forward + Back Punch

- Up + Forward + Back Punch Star Wrecked - The Final Footier: Up + Forward + Back Punch, Back Kick, Back Kick

Johnny Cage fatalities in MK1

Cage, like all kombatants, has two fatalities (check out the whole lot here). You start off with one, and the combo for the second will be revealed to you after a bit of grinding.

But if you can't wait that long, here's both combos (but we won't give away the second's name - let that be a surprise):

Hollywood Walk of Pain - Forward, Away, Down, Back Punch

- Forward, Away, Down, Back Punch Second Fatality - Forward, Down, Back, Back Kick

Johnny Cage brutalities in MK1

And we'll finish with the brutalities! If we learn of any more cool moves, we'll update this very page.

The Klassic - Down + Back Punch

- Down + Back Punch Here's Johnny - Left, Right, Left, Right, Front Punch

Get more from our Gaming experts: listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.