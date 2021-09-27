Metroid Dread preview: Samus returns in a sci-fi sequel laced with horror

Ahead of the Metroid Dread release date, RadioTimes.com travelled to the Nintendo UK offices in Windsor to get some hands-on preview time with Metroid Dread. We’re pleased to report that this sci-fi sequel made a good impression, particularly in the sequences where you can see its horror inspirations shining through.

Advertisement

Metroid Dread is set directly after 2002’s Metroid Fusion, a Game Boy Advance title that ended with Samus overcoming the vicious X parasite. Don’t worry if you’re not familiar with that game’s ins and outs, though – Metroid Dread begins with a handy little recap, before setting up its own story, pointing to the possibility that the X parasite may not be fully eradicated after all.

Although the graphics in these text-heavy establishing cut-scenes aren’t particularly impressive, they do the job of setting up the Metroid Dread story. A unit of EMMI robots is sent to investigate a planet where the X parasite may have been spotted, and Samus is sent to the scene when contact with the robots is lost. This is when the gameplay begins.

Due to an unfortunate case of ‘physical amnesia’, Samus has lost her previous abilities and will have to learn them again. This does feel a little hammy, but it’s par for the course with a lot of video game sequels. You start the game without much in the way of abilities, but it’s not long before you start relearning them.

Nintendo

Immediately, that classic Metroid structure reasserts itself – you’re in an intricately designed 2D environment stuffed with creepy corridors, locked doors and enemies that will attack you on sight. You’ll have to explore every nook and cranny if you want to piece together the path to progression. Gradually, you’ll unearth upgrades that will help you take down bigger baddies and open otherwise impenetrable doors.

Some of these abilities will be familiar if you played 2017’s Samus Returns, which was made by the same developers from MercurySteam – fans of that game will feel right at home with the free aim (which allows you to shoot in any direction) and the ability to parry melee attacks with a carefully timed button press. These are your basic combat mechanics, and you’ll get into a really good flow of shooting, parrying and moving around the map as you get to grips with the game. It’s very satisfying when you time it right.

There are also some new abilities to be had – there is temporary invisibility (which comes in very handy for reasons we’ll touch on shortly) and the ability to climb on magnetic surfaces (which plays in nicely to the exploratory element). These are both nice additions, making this feel like an expansion of this franchise rather than just a continuation.

Each time you pick up a new power, you’ll probably be able to access an area that was previously locked off. Again, it’s the classic Metroid structure, and that gameplay loop still feels just as satisfying as ever – as you go back through old areas to uncover new secrets, you feel like you’re piecing together a larger puzzle and really achieving something with each bit of progression.

Nintendo

The best thing about Metroid Dread might just be its horror influences, though – those EMMI robots that went missing have now gone rogue, and they’ll kill Samus without hesitation if they spot her. This means you’ll have to be sneaky and stealthy, carefully hiding from these killer androids and deploying your brief windows of invisibility wisely.

This creates a really strong sense of tension, like a 2D spin on the horror of Alien Isolation, which is especially effective at points in the story where you have no way of taking the EMMI bots down. You do eventually get a nice big upgrade for your gun that has powerful chargeable attacks, but even that comes with its challenges – you’ll need to manoeuvre your foe carefully into spots where you can corner them, charge up your weapon and deploy a deadly blow before they can take you out. It’s tense, tactical and a whole lot of fun.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

We played these two hours of Metroid Dread on the Nintendo Switch OLED Model (you can read our hands-on impressions of the Switch OLED here), which has brighter colours and a bigger screen than the regular Switch and the Switch Lite – on this console, Metroid Dread gameplay looked and felt great. The cut scenes aren’t exactly thrilling (so far), but that’s not really the point – the levels are baked with heaps of colourful detail and the enemies look sleekly scary, making Metroid Dread a great showcase of what the Switch OLED can do.

We only really saw the first segment of Metroid Dread during this preview session, but it did enough to pique our interest – the exploration felt great, the combat is just difficult enough, and we even encountered a big boss battle that really ramped up the challenge factor. The story seems intriguing as well, and we look forward to learning more when Metroid Dread launches next month.

Metroid Dread launches on Nintendo Switch on 8th October and you can order your copy now.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.