Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection trophies and achievements list
Here's how to get 100 per cent completion in the new MGS remasters.
The Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection is now rolling out, and naturally fans far and wide are excited to see how Konami has adapted the trophy and achievement list as part of the new remasters.
Pretty much every game featured in the compilation has been gifted its own Platinum trophy for anyone looking to earn that sweet 100 per cent record.
The only exception is the original Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2, which together combined for one trophy list. The rest of the games – so that's Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – have individually been given their own set of trophies/achievements.
Taking this all into account, there are well over 100 trophies to collect. That's plenty of game time ahead, so let's get started.
Full list of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection trophies and achievements
The full list of trophies/achievements needed to complete the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection can be found below:
Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake
- Grind My Gears (Platinum) – Collect all trophies
- Go Ahead Solid Snake! (Gold) – Start Metal Gear
- Ultimate Weapon No More (Gold) – Destroy Metal Gear
- Supreme Commander Down (Gold) – Defeat Big Boss in Metal Gear
- No Big Deal (Gold) – Complete Metal Gear
- Outer Heaven Survivor (Gold) – Complete Boss Survival in Metal Gear
- Right On Time (Gold) – Start Metal Gear 2
- We Didn't Start the Fire (Gold) – Destroy Metal Gear D
- Your Number One Fan (Gold) – Defeat Gray Fox
- It's… Over (Gold) – Defeat Big Boss in Metal Gear 2
- Free from Rations (Gold) – Complete Metal Gear 2
- Zanzibar Land Survivor (Gold) – Complete Boss Survival in Metal Gear 2
- Cover-to-Cover Geart 1 & 2 (Silver) – Read all the pages in the Screenplay Book
Metal Gear Solid
- Solidified (Platinum) – Unlock all trophies
- Commencing Mission (Bronze) – Begin a New Game
- Git Gud (Bronze) – Complete a VR training mission
- Vs. Revolver Ocelot (Bronze) – Defeat Revolver Ocelot
- Vs. M1 Tank (Bronze) – Defeat M1 Tank
- Vs. Ninja (Bronze) – Defeat Ninja
- Vs. Sniper Wolf (Silver) – Defeat Sniper Wolf
- Vs. Hind D (Silver) – Defeat Hind D
- Vs. Sniper Wolf Rematch (Gold) – Prevail in the rematch against Sniper Wolf
- Vs. Vulcan Raven (Gold) – Defeat Vulcan Raven
- Vs. Metal Gear REX (Gold) – Defeat Metal Gear REX
- Vs. Liquid Snake (Gold) – Defeat Liquid Snake
- Begin VR Training (Bronze) – Complete a VR training mission
- Cover-to-Cover Solid (Silver) – Read all the pages in the story compendium
- Bandana Acquired (Gold) – Obtain Bandana
- Stealth Camo Acquired (Gold) – Obtain the Stealth Camo
- Elite Codename (Gold) – Obtain the Fox or Big Boss codename
- VR Training Graduate (Gold) – Complete all VR training missions
- Ghost Photo Exorcist (Gold) – Exorcise a ghost photo
Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
- Really Solid (Platinum) – Get all Trophies
- Party's Over (Bronze) – Defeat Fatman
- Thanks, Ames (Bronze) - Learn the location of the president
- No-Fly Zone (Bronze) – Destroy the AV-88 Harrier II
- Bohemian Candidate (Bronze) – Meet President James Johnson
- Lights Out (Bronze) – Meet Defeat Olga Gurlukovich
- Spaghetti Cinema (Bronze) – Meet Revolver Ocelot
- Bomb Squad (Bronze) – Learn how to defuse C4 bombs from Peter Stillman
- Lady Luck (Bronze) – Survive Fortune's attack
- Vampire Slayer (Bronze) – Defeat Vamp
- I Think You Need a Hug, E (Bronze) – Find Emma Emmerich
- Sharing Is Caring (Bronze) – Befriend Olga Gurlukovich
- No Ray, José (Bronze) – Defeat Metal Gear RAY
- Another Snake Bites the Dust (Bronze) – Defeat Solidus Snake
- A Cut Above (Bronze) – Beat the Tanker and Plant chapters on any difficulty
- Hurt Locker (Bronze) – Put an enemy in a locker
- To Catch a Predator (Bronze) – Lure a guard with a girlie magazine
- Animal Control (Bronze) – Collect a dog tag
- Bye Bye Big Brother (Bronze) – Destroy 5 cameras
- Down in Smoke (Bronze) – Disorient an enemy with a cloud of smoke from a fire extinguisher
- Silence is Golden (Bronze) – Shoot an enemy radio
- Caution: Hot (Bronze) – Down an enemy with steam from a pipe
- Kissing Booth (Bronze) – Kiss a poster in a locker
- Snake Beater (Bronze) – Get caught by Otacon stimulating yourself
- Who Ya Gonna Call? (Bronze) – Take a clear photograph of the ghost image in Hold No. 2
- Love Hurts (Bronze) – Watch Rose kill Raiden on a rooftop
- Hold Up-aholic (Bronze) – Hold up 30 enemies
- Don't Taze Me, Bro (Bronze) – Tranquilize 100 enemies
- Nothing Personal (Bronze) – Break the neck of 30 enemies
- Sexting (Bronze) – Send Otacon a picture of the marine with no pants
- My Rations… (Bronze) – Find a sea louse in your rations
- Johhny on the Spot (Bronze) – Hear Johnny's bowel noises in two locations
- Vamp Eyer (Bronze) – Catch a glimpse of Vamp standing in the streets of New York during the end cinematic
- Weapon Completionist: Plant (Bronze) – Collect every type of weapon in the Plant
- Moving Day (Silver) – Collect all boxes
- Casting Theather (Silver)
- No Boss of Mine (Bronze) – Complete Boss Survival
- Rent Money (Bronze) – Beat 30 enemies unconscious
- Steel Grip (Bronze) – Attain grip level 3
- Photo Finish (Bronze) – Acquire the digital camera
- Weapon Completionist: Tanker (Silver) – Collect every type of weapon on the Tanker
- Tell Me a Tale (Bronze) – Complete all Snake Tales
- Piece of Cake (Bronze) – Complete a VR or Alternative mission
- In It To Win It (Silver) – Place first in 50 different VR/Alternative missions
- Yorkie (Silver) – Get the bandana
- Poodle (Silver) – Get the Tanker stealth suit
- Infinity Wig (Silver) – Obtain the Infinity Wig
- Shiba Inu (Silver) – Get the Plant stealth suit
- Pacifist Run (Silver) – Clear the game without killing anyone
- Complete Stealth (Gold) – Clear the game without entering Alert Mode (not including events where Alert Mode is mandatory)
- Big Boss (Gold) – Enter the title of Big Boss
- Cover-to-Cover Solid 2: Books of the Patriots (Bronze) – Read all the pages in the story compendium
Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
- Snake Eaten (Platinum) – Collect all trophies
- Young Gun (Bronze) – Submit Ocelot
- Pain Relief (Bronze) – Defeat The Pain
- If It Bleeds, We Can Kill It (Bronze) – Defeat The Fear
- The End (Bronze) – Defeat The End
- The Patriot (Bronze) – Defeat The Boss
- Like a Boss (Bronze) – Finish the game on any difficulty
- Mama Said (Bronze) – CQC Slam a guard and knock him out
- Tell Me Where the Bomb is (Bronze) – CQC Interrogate an enemy
- Houston, We HAD a Problem (Bronze) – Defeat the Fury
- River of Pain (Bronze) – Defeat The Sorrow
- Grounded (Bronze) – Defeat Volgin in a fist fight
- Shagadelic (Bronze) – Defeat Shagohod
- Snake Eater (Bronze) – Eat a snake of any type
- I Can Totally See You (Bronze) – Achieve a camouflage index of +90%
- A Good Man is Hard to Find (Bronze) – Achieve a camouflage index of 100%
- Snake Bit (Bronze) – Poison a guard
- Like He Just Doesn't Care (Bronze) – CQC Hold up an enemy
- Close Shave (Bronze) – CQC Slit an enemy's throat
- Don't Touch the Sides (Bronze) – Use a knife to remove a bullet
- Can I Keep It? (Bronze) – Capture any animal alive
- Serenity Now (Bronze) – Call one Healing Radio Frequency
- Tune-in Tokyo (Bronze) – Call every Healing Radio Frequency
- Beekeeper (Bronze) – Use bees to harass an enemy
- Just Because (Bronze) – Blow up a munitions shed with TNT
- Mostly Dead (Bronze) – Use the Fake Death pill
- You Snooze, You Lose (Bronze) – Sneak up on The End and hold him up
- Prince Charming (Bronze) – Shoot a Kerotan for the first time
- Ralph Called (Bronze) – Make Snake throw up
- Snake Eyes (Bronze) – Discover all first-person views that are not indicated by the button icon
- It Ain't Easy Being Green (Silver) – Find all 64 Kerotans
- Just what the Doctor Ordered (Bronze) – Collect every type of medicinal plant
- Everything is in Season (Bronze) – Collect every type of fruit
- Problem Solved, Series Over (Bronze) – Create the Ocelot Time Paradox
- Believe It or Not (Silver) – Catch a Tsuchinoko (mythical serpent)
- The Early End (Silver) – Kill the End before the boss battle
- The Cat's Out of the Bag (Bronze) – Catch a glimpse of Ocelot, who's seen behind the president when he tries to shake Snake's hand
- Fungus Among Us (Bronze) – Collect every type of mushroom
- A Bird in the Hand (Bronze) – Collect every type of bird
- Charmer (Bronze) – Collect every type of snake
- Tall Tale (Bronze) – Collect every type of fish
- Them's Good Eatin' (Bronze) – Collect every type of frog
- Weapon Collector (Bronze) – Collect every type of weapon
- Fashionista (Silver) – Find every type of camouflage
- Only Skin Deep (Silver) – Find every type of face paint
- King of the Jungle (Silver) – Obtain the title of MARKHOR
- Stealth Camo (Silver) – Obtain the stealth camo
- Infinity Face Paint (Silver) – Obtain the Infinity Face Paint
- PEACE WALKER (Silver) – Finish game without killing anyone
- Total Stealth (Gold) – Clear the game without entering Alert Mode (not including events where Alert Mode is mandatory)
- Foxhound (Gold) – Earn the title of FOXHOUND
- Cover-to-Cover Solid 3: Book Eater (Bronze) – Read all the pages in the story compendium
