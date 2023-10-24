Listen to our One More Life podcast - the new episode is about retro gaming!

The only exception is the original Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2, which together combined for one trophy list. The rest of the games – so that's Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – have individually been given their own set of trophies/achievements.

Taking this all into account, there are well over 100 trophies to collect. That's plenty of game time ahead, so let's get started.

Full list of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection trophies and achievements

The full list of trophies/achievements needed to complete the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection can be found below:

Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Grind My Gears (Platinum) – Collect all trophies

Go Ahead Solid Snake! (Gold) – Start Metal Gear

Ultimate Weapon No More (Gold) – Destroy Metal Gear

Supreme Commander Down (Gold) – Defeat Big Boss in Metal Gear

No Big Deal (Gold) – Complete Metal Gear

Outer Heaven Survivor (Gold) – Complete Boss Survival in Metal Gear

Right On Time (Gold) – Start Metal Gear 2

We Didn't Start the Fire (Gold) – Destroy Metal Gear D

Your Number One Fan (Gold) – Defeat Gray Fox

It's… Over (Gold) – Defeat Big Boss in Metal Gear 2

Free from Rations (Gold) – Complete Metal Gear 2

Zanzibar Land Survivor (Gold) – Complete Boss Survival in Metal Gear 2

Cover-to-Cover Geart 1 & 2 (Silver) – Read all the pages in the Screenplay Book

Metal Gear Solid

Solidified (Platinum) – Unlock all trophies

Commencing Mission (Bronze) – Begin a New Game

Git Gud (Bronze) – Complete a VR training mission

Vs. Revolver Ocelot (Bronze) – Defeat Revolver Ocelot

Vs. M1 Tank (Bronze) – Defeat M1 Tank

Vs. Ninja (Bronze) – Defeat Ninja

Vs. Sniper Wolf (Silver) – Defeat Sniper Wolf

Vs. Hind D (Silver) – Defeat Hind D

Vs. Sniper Wolf Rematch (Gold) – Prevail in the rematch against Sniper Wolf

Vs. Vulcan Raven (Gold) – Defeat Vulcan Raven

Vs. Metal Gear REX (Gold) – Defeat Metal Gear REX

Vs. Liquid Snake (Gold) – Defeat Liquid Snake

Begin VR Training (Bronze) – Complete a VR training mission

Cover-to-Cover Solid (Silver) – Read all the pages in the story compendium

Bandana Acquired (Gold) – Obtain Bandana

Stealth Camo Acquired (Gold) – Obtain the Stealth Camo

Elite Codename (Gold) – Obtain the Fox or Big Boss codename

VR Training Graduate (Gold) – Complete all VR training missions

Ghost Photo Exorcist (Gold) – Exorcise a ghost photo

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Really Solid (Platinum) – Get all Trophies

Party's Over (Bronze) – Defeat Fatman

Thanks, Ames (Bronze) - Learn the location of the president

No-Fly Zone (Bronze) – Destroy the AV-88 Harrier II

Bohemian Candidate (Bronze) – Meet President James Johnson

Lights Out (Bronze) – Meet Defeat Olga Gurlukovich

Spaghetti Cinema (Bronze) – Meet Revolver Ocelot

Bomb Squad (Bronze) – Learn how to defuse C4 bombs from Peter Stillman

Lady Luck (Bronze) – Survive Fortune's attack

Vampire Slayer (Bronze) – Defeat Vamp

I Think You Need a Hug, E (Bronze) – Find Emma Emmerich

Sharing Is Caring (Bronze) – Befriend Olga Gurlukovich

No Ray, José (Bronze) – Defeat Metal Gear RAY

Another Snake Bites the Dust (Bronze) – Defeat Solidus Snake

A Cut Above (Bronze) – Beat the Tanker and Plant chapters on any difficulty

Hurt Locker (Bronze) – Put an enemy in a locker

To Catch a Predator (Bronze) – Lure a guard with a girlie magazine

Animal Control (Bronze) – Collect a dog tag

Bye Bye Big Brother (Bronze) – Destroy 5 cameras

Down in Smoke (Bronze) – Disorient an enemy with a cloud of smoke from a fire extinguisher

Silence is Golden (Bronze) – Shoot an enemy radio

Caution: Hot (Bronze) – Down an enemy with steam from a pipe

Kissing Booth (Bronze) – Kiss a poster in a locker

Snake Beater (Bronze) – Get caught by Otacon stimulating yourself

Who Ya Gonna Call? (Bronze) – Take a clear photograph of the ghost image in Hold No. 2

Love Hurts (Bronze) – Watch Rose kill Raiden on a rooftop

Hold Up-aholic (Bronze) – Hold up 30 enemies

Don't Taze Me, Bro (Bronze) – Tranquilize 100 enemies

Nothing Personal (Bronze) – Break the neck of 30 enemies

Sexting (Bronze) – Send Otacon a picture of the marine with no pants

My Rations… (Bronze) – Find a sea louse in your rations

Johhny on the Spot (Bronze) – Hear Johnny's bowel noises in two locations

Vamp Eyer (Bronze) – Catch a glimpse of Vamp standing in the streets of New York during the end cinematic

Weapon Completionist: Plant (Bronze) – Collect every type of weapon in the Plant

Moving Day (Silver) – Collect all boxes

Casting Theather (Silver)

No Boss of Mine (Bronze) – Complete Boss Survival

Rent Money (Bronze) – Beat 30 enemies unconscious

Steel Grip (Bronze) – Attain grip level 3

Photo Finish (Bronze) – Acquire the digital camera

Weapon Completionist: Tanker (Silver) – Collect every type of weapon on the Tanker

Tell Me a Tale (Bronze) – Complete all Snake Tales

Piece of Cake (Bronze) – Complete a VR or Alternative mission

In It To Win It (Silver) – Place first in 50 different VR/Alternative missions

Yorkie (Silver) – Get the bandana

Poodle (Silver) – Get the Tanker stealth suit

Infinity Wig (Silver) – Obtain the Infinity Wig

Shiba Inu (Silver) – Get the Plant stealth suit

Pacifist Run (Silver) – Clear the game without killing anyone

Complete Stealth (Gold) – Clear the game without entering Alert Mode (not including events where Alert Mode is mandatory)

Big Boss (Gold) – Enter the title of Big Boss

Cover-to-Cover Solid 2: Books of the Patriots (Bronze) – Read all the pages in the story compendium

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Snake Eaten (Platinum) – Collect all trophies

Young Gun (Bronze) – Submit Ocelot

Pain Relief (Bronze) – Defeat The Pain

If It Bleeds, We Can Kill It (Bronze) – Defeat The Fear

The End (Bronze) – Defeat The End

The Patriot (Bronze) – Defeat The Boss

Like a Boss (Bronze) – Finish the game on any difficulty

Mama Said (Bronze) – CQC Slam a guard and knock him out

Tell Me Where the Bomb is (Bronze) – CQC Interrogate an enemy

Houston, We HAD a Problem (Bronze) – Defeat the Fury

River of Pain (Bronze) – Defeat The Sorrow

Grounded (Bronze) – Defeat Volgin in a fist fight

Shagadelic (Bronze) – Defeat Shagohod

Snake Eater (Bronze) – Eat a snake of any type

I Can Totally See You (Bronze) – Achieve a camouflage index of +90%

A Good Man is Hard to Find (Bronze) – Achieve a camouflage index of 100%

Snake Bit (Bronze) – Poison a guard

Like He Just Doesn't Care (Bronze) – CQC Hold up an enemy

Close Shave (Bronze) – CQC Slit an enemy's throat

Don't Touch the Sides (Bronze) – Use a knife to remove a bullet

Can I Keep It? (Bronze) – Capture any animal alive

Serenity Now (Bronze) – Call one Healing Radio Frequency

Tune-in Tokyo (Bronze) – Call every Healing Radio Frequency

Beekeeper (Bronze) – Use bees to harass an enemy

Just Because (Bronze) – Blow up a munitions shed with TNT

Mostly Dead (Bronze) – Use the Fake Death pill

You Snooze, You Lose (Bronze) – Sneak up on The End and hold him up

Prince Charming (Bronze) – Shoot a Kerotan for the first time

Ralph Called (Bronze) – Make Snake throw up

Snake Eyes (Bronze) – Discover all first-person views that are not indicated by the button icon

It Ain't Easy Being Green (Silver) – Find all 64 Kerotans

Just what the Doctor Ordered (Bronze) – Collect every type of medicinal plant

Everything is in Season (Bronze) – Collect every type of fruit

Problem Solved, Series Over (Bronze) – Create the Ocelot Time Paradox

Believe It or Not (Silver) – Catch a Tsuchinoko (mythical serpent)

The Early End (Silver) – Kill the End before the boss battle

The Cat's Out of the Bag (Bronze) – Catch a glimpse of Ocelot, who's seen behind the president when he tries to shake Snake's hand

Fungus Among Us (Bronze) – Collect every type of mushroom

A Bird in the Hand (Bronze) – Collect every type of bird

Charmer (Bronze) – Collect every type of snake

Tall Tale (Bronze) – Collect every type of fish

Them's Good Eatin' (Bronze) – Collect every type of frog

Weapon Collector (Bronze) – Collect every type of weapon

Fashionista (Silver) – Find every type of camouflage

Only Skin Deep (Silver) – Find every type of face paint

King of the Jungle (Silver) – Obtain the title of MARKHOR

Stealth Camo (Silver) – Obtain the stealth camo

Infinity Face Paint (Silver) – Obtain the Infinity Face Paint

PEACE WALKER (Silver) – Finish game without killing anyone

Total Stealth (Gold) – Clear the game without entering Alert Mode (not including events where Alert Mode is mandatory)

Foxhound (Gold) – Earn the title of FOXHOUND

Cover-to-Cover Solid 3: Book Eater (Bronze) – Read all the pages in the story compendium

