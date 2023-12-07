Shoutout to Castolo, Minanda, Ximelez and all the other fictional Master League players of yore!

When eFootball launched, it didn't have a single-player mode, but now it does — at long last.

But there is a catch: the 'Master League' branding has gone, with the new mode having a slightly different name.

This very welcome news comes as part of eFootball's version 3.2.0 update. But as the announcement made clear, this single-player mode is called My League.

The official press bumf tells us: "The new ‘My League’ game mode will see users placed in leagues from around the world, playing a season against the other clubs within them controlled by the AI."

This update is out now, so you should be able to try out My League today, if you download eFootball 2024. The game is out on PS4, PS5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X, iOS, Android and PC (both Steam and Windows 10).

The press materials added a few more specifics, noting that My League does connect to the existing Dream Team mode (eFootball's equivalent of FIFA/FC's Ultimate Team).

Konami said: "My League is a new game mode for eFootball 2024. In it, users will play against the AI one season at a time using their Dream Team. Users may add players on loan from the team they selected in the league (eg AC Milan in the Italian League).

"Throughout the season, users will see weather effects and various new cutscenes, including a special trophy celebration if they are able to top the table come the end!

"This game mode can be played as many times as a user may want, as well as being able to switch leagues once a season is completed."

This is a long-awaited day for eFootball/Pro Evo fans, and it'll be interesting to see what the fan base makes of this new mode! Of course, many will keep hoping that the exact Master League experience does come back in future, as well.

