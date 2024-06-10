Midnight Suns landed on consoles and PC back in December 2022 to critical acclaim, including a four-star review from RadioTimes.com's very own Gaming Editor, Rob Leane, who called it a "breath of fresh air among superhero games".

Leane, who had only minor qualms with the game after testing it on PC, went on to add: "All in all, we’d say that Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a very good time, especially if you’re willing to put in the time and effort to get the most out of it."

Developed by Firaxis Games and published by 2K, the game is reminiscent of one of the pair’s earlier titles, XCOM.

Midnight Suns is a turn-based strategy game where players take on the role of the mysterious Hunter, who leads a band of familiar faces from the Marvel canon - including the likes of Spider-Man, Captain Marvel and Blade - against the Mother of Demons, who is attempting to fulfil an ancient prophecy.

But if the game passed you by, then now is a perfect opportunity to become acquainted with it, as it has just become free to download on the Epic Games Store.

Until 13th June 2024, players will be able to purchase the game without charge, before it returns to the full price of £49.99.

Non-PC gamers will still be able to make a saving on the game, though, as it is also on sale across both the PlayStation and Xbox digital storefronts, with the Enhanced Edition - which includes five different skins for the likes of Wolverine and Captain America - being discounted down to just £19.49.

It is an altogether much darker experience than some of Marvel’s more mainstream content, set in a gloomy universe where players take on a variety of enemies headed up by the supernatural Lilith.

Apart from her typical squad of goons, villains such as Venom and Sabretooth also make appearances.

Ghost Rider in Midnight Suns. 2K, Marvel

Aside from strategising on the battlefield, players must also manage a deck of cards to take different moves and abilities into combat for their chosen squad of heroes.

They also get to loiter around The Abbey, which acts as a base of operations, and develop friendships with various characters - which often leads to hilarious outcomes.

There are a raft of other Marvel games in development at the time of writing, including Blade, the Captain America and Black Panther-starring Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, as well as the much-anticipated Marvel’s Wolverine from Marvel’s Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games.

Unfortunately, there are still no confirmed release dates for any of these titles, so spending some time with Midnight Suns is a good way to get your superhero fix in the meantime.

