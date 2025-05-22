"When we were developing for the Nintendo Switch system, it was difficult for us to incorporate everything we wanted, so we were always conscious of what we were giving up in return," he explained.

"We discussed things like toning down the visuals, lowering the resolution, and we even considered dropping the frame rate to 30 fps in some cases. It was a tough situation."

The last Mario Kart game, Mario Kart 8, was originally a Wii U title that moved onto the Switch as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe when the console released.

According to Sato, development for World began once Mario Kart 8 Deluxe released on the Switch, but it was eventually decided around 2020 to focus entirely on making it a Switch 2 title.

"We worked on it while kicking the can down the road in terms of deciding what to give up on, so at some point, we knew it was going to get messy," said producer Kosuke Yabuki.

He explains that the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe allowed them to tide Switch 1 owners over while they worked on Mario Kart World, saying that once work began on the Switch 2, "this suddenly opened up a bunch of possibilities on what we could do. It was truly a ray of hope".

It would not have been the first time that Nintendo had released a flagship title across multiple consoles at once.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was originally conceived as a Wii U title, and ended up launching simultaneously on both the Wii U and Nintendo Switch when the latter came to market in 2017.

That being said, the Wii U version of Breath of the Wild has since become rather infamous for running poorly, especially when it comes to the game's frame rate.

For that reason, it's perhaps not hard to see why Nintendo ended up deciding to focus entirely on one definitive version of the game on a more powerful console than trying to shoehorn it onto weaker tech.

Mario Kart World releases alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 on 5th June 2025.

