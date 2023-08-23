Whether you’re finding the 150 and 200cc singleplayer tournaments too difficult or want to improve online (or in local multiplayer against your friends and family), bragging rights are important - and we’re here to help you earn them.

Fortunately, you can improve your chances of success by selecting the best set-up of driver, kart, wheels and glider.

Your choice is represented by five stats: acceleration, speed, weight, handling and traction/grip. You need to pay attention to each of these stats to perform at your best.

Read on to find out what the best Mario Kart 8 set-up is and to learn our top tips to improve your times on the track.

Best Mario Kart 8 set-up: Top tips to dominate on the track

The primary school of thought when it comes to the best Mario Kart 8 set-up is to choose a heavy character. Heavy characters have the highest maximum speed, but come with the lowest acceleration. Therefore, it’s best to pick characters such as Donkey Kong, Wario and Bowser.

Generally speaking, the heavy characters are the best as they will drive the fastest (as long as you can race cleanly and avoid obstacles).

On paper, the best Mario Kart 8 set-up looks something like this:

Character : Any of the heaviest characters such as Bowser, Dry Bowser, Morton and Wario

: Any of the heaviest characters such as Bowser, Dry Bowser, Morton and Wario Kart : Biddybuggy, Blue Falcon, Pipeframe, Streetle; karts that promote speed, acceleration and traction

: Biddybuggy, Blue Falcon, Pipeframe, Streetle; karts that promote speed, acceleration and traction Tires : Slick or Cyber Slick to make the kart slide around the tack more easily - good for earning those essential drift boosts

: Slick or Cyber Slick to make the kart slide around the tack more easily - good for earning those essential drift boosts Glider: You can get away with picking any glider as they only have a minimal effect - go for whatever glider looks best!

Ultimately, the choice is yours. While a heavy character is best for maintaining speed in first position and staying there, it can be trickier to reach the podium in first place given the items being thrown your way.

The best set-up will differ from person to person. If you prefer an instant zip of acceleration and improved handling, you need to pick a lightweight character such as Baby Mario, Baby Peach or Dry Bones. Those looking for an all-rounder will need to pick someone in the middle like Luigi, Kamek or Yoshi.

Other tips to help improve your Mario Kart 8 game

Once you have your character and kart combo sorted, you’ll need to bear some of our other top tips in mind to dominate the race track.

Our first? Earn the starting line boost by pressing and then holding the accelerate button just as the number two locks into place in the countdown.

Our next tip is to always be drifting. Earn drift boosts like your life depends on it. Press and hold the R button to drift around a corner. The longer you drift, the stronger your boost exiting the drift will be.

You can also earn boosts by tapping the R button as you head over ramps and just before you start gliding. Drive into other racers during hover sections to earn small boosts, too.

Finally, you can speed up by driving behind other players and earning a slipstream boost. Perfect for when you’re further back in the line-up and overtaking pesky rivals!

Other tips aside from increasing your speed include holding an item behind you to stop incoming Red Shells and using the Super Horn item (red block with a speaker on it) to destroy Blue Shells before they hit you.

