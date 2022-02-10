The original Mario Kart 8 release date occurred all the way back in May 2014 on the Wii U, with the Nintendo Switch 'Deluxe' version going on to launch in April 2017. And now, years later, Nintendo has finally responded to the fandom's hunger for more courses to be added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

We thought this day would never come, but it's very nice to be proven wrong sometimes – a Mario Kart 8 DLC release date is on the horizon, with a whopping 48 tracks due to be added to the beloved Nintendo Switch game.

The Mario Kart 8 DLC is going by the name Booster Course Pass, and you'll be able to buy this in a couple of different ways: you could purchase the pass as a standalone expansion, or you could get it included with a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass. Keep on reading to learn more!

Mario Kart 8 DLC release date

The Mario Kart 8 DLC release date will take place on 18th March 2022 – that's the date on which 'Wave 1' of this update will roll out, bringing eight new tracks into the game.

There will be six 'Waves' to this DLC in total, with each one delivering another eight tracks to the fans, but we don't know the release dates for Wave 2, Wave 3, Wave 4, Wave 5 or Wave 6 just yet. We'll be sure to update you when we do.

Mario Kart 8 DLC courses

Of the 48 courses that will eventually launch as part of this Mario Kart 8 DLC, the following eight tracks have already been confirmed! These eight remastered courses will all be included in Wave 1:

Golden Dash Cup

Paris Promenade (originally seen in Mario Kart Tour)

Toad Circuit (Mario Kart 7)

Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64)

Coconut Mall (Mario Kart Wii)

Lucky Cat Cup

Tokyo Blur (Mario Kart Tour)

Shroom Ridge (Mario Kart DS)

Sky Garden (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour)

Mario Kart 8 DLC price: Booster Course Pass explained

None of this Mario Kart 8 DLC is free, it's worth noting. You'll need to own the base game and pay an extra course to access the DLC content.

The Mario Kart 8 DLC price can be paid in two ways, and the amount differs depending on your preference. You can either buy the Booster Course Pass on its own, or you can get it included in a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass membership:

The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass also includes a library of N64 games, a library of Sega Mega Drive games, and the Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise DLC.

Mario Kart 8 DLC trailer

If you just can't wait for the Mario Kart 8 DLC release date on 18th March, take a look at the Mario Kart 8 DLC trailer below to whet your appetite for Wave 1 and all the goodies that will follow!

