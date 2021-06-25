Mario Golf guide: How to get through the Qualifying Round at Bonny Greens

If you’re trying your hand at the Golf Adventure story mode in Mario Golf: Super Rush, you might find yourself struggling early on – the objective to score four over par across nine holes, in a Qualifying Round at the Bonny Greens training area, can be quite tricky for new players.

The aim here is to finish all nine holes with a total score that is four over par or anything better than that. This being golf, of course, it’s the lowest score possible that you really want. Getting five over par, or anything higher than that, will see you failing this objective and not being able to progress any further in the story. Your only option is to try again.

If you keep getting stuck at this point, don’t give up! The temptation to pack it all in may be strong, but there are a few simple tips and tricks which might help you get through this Qualifying Round and progress to the tournament proper.

So if you’re wondering what you can do to get your score down to four under par or less, read on for our top tips on doing just that!

How to get 4 over par across 9 holes and get through the Qualifying Round at Bonny Greens in Mario Golf: Super Rush

Our first top tip is this – always finish the nine holes. Even if you’re doing badly, do not press the pause button and chose the option to restart from hole one. If you restart, you won’t get any experience points that will help you improve.

It’s better to finish all nine holes, however naff your score might be, and collect that sweet XP. After each completed set of nine holes, you’ll be able to spend this XP, and you’ll want to do this wisely.

We’d recommend spending XP points on your Power stat (which will let you hit balls further) and your control stat (which will allow you to control your hits more precisely).

As you gradually beef up these two key parts of your Mii character’s build, you’ll find that those nine holes slowly get easier – it’ll take you fewer drives to get up the fairway, and you won’t miss as many puts when it comes to those fateful final shots on the green.

These improvements should make it a lot easier for you to finish this Qualifying Round with a score of four over par or less. It really is just a case of practise makes perfect, as long as you’re padding your stats along the way!

General tips and tricks for Mario Golf: Super Rush

If your stats are off the charts but you’re still finding that you can’t hit a barn door with a banjo, you might want to review the basic controls and make sure you’re not doing anything counterproductive when you’re crafting your shots.

Before you even hit a ball, it’s always helpful to press X just before you tee off. This will give you a birds-eye-view of the course, allowing you to decide which direction you want to head in – make sure you’re steering clear of all the obstacles!

After your press A to start your shot, you have three options of what to do as the power gauge charges up – you can either press A again for a normal shot, press B to put a bit of backspin on it, or double-tap A to put a bit of topspin on it. Backspin will stop the ball rolling and topspin will make it roll further – so if your aim is to get up the fairway in fewer shots, deploy topspin liberally!

After that, a bar will charge up on top of the power – now is your chance to put some curve on the shot, which you do by quickly tapping up, right, left or right with the left analogue stick. This can be handy if you’re trying to make sure your shot curves above or around an obstacle such as a tree. You need to do this quickly, though, because that bar fills up fast!

With a bit of topspin and a bit of tactical curving, you should find that you don’t waste as many shots on the fairway. We’re still working on our putting, but these tips should be enough to get you through that qualifying round!

