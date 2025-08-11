With time saved, you’ll have a moment to check out our Mafia: The Old Country review and check out where in the story you are with our chapter list page.

All Mafia: The Old County safe codes and combinations

Despite making a bit of a hoo-ha about safes early in the game, there aren’t actually many of them at all, only appearing in a select few chapters, which we have listed just below.

Mafia: The Old Country chapter 3 safe codes

There are two safes to be found in chapter 3, which sees Enzo collecting protection money across the region.

The first safe is found in the kitchen of Signor Affini’s farm, and you need to unlock it after putting the fear of god in the farmer and his son.

The code can be found on the counter nearby, but the code is 10-20-30

Signor Affini's safe at the lemon farm. Hangar 13, 2K Games

The next safe is found in an office at the Impound Yard, which you need to infiltrate after a shipment of whiskey is seized by customs.

If you’re struggling to find it, it is to the left of the Impound Yard after Cesare gives you a boost over the wall.

The code for the Impound Yard safe is 21-10-08.

This safe is hidden away in the Impound Yard pffice. Hangar 13, 2K Games

Inside are some goodies that you can use to buy more goodies with.

Mafia: The Old Country chapter 6 safe codes

Chapter 6 has three safes to crack, all found in the (very lovely) police station.

The first safe you’ll come across is Brancati’s, which is found in an office directly ahead when you sneak into the building. A note reveals that the safe still has the factory set combination, which can be found in another room through a set of two doors to the right.

The Bracanti safe combination is 00-01-02.

Bracanti has been naughty and used the factory setting combination. Hangar 13, 2K Games

Another safe on the ground level is in a room to the left of the main staircase. This is Marino’s safe, which uses last month’s combination, 28-34-20.

Police officers in 1900's Sicily would have loved Passkey's. Hangar 13, 2K Games

The third safe is D’Amico’s safe, which is where Enzo will find Giuseppe's printing plates, a requirement to progress the story.

D’Amico’s safe code is 02-19-62.

The counterfeit presses are in D'Amico's safe. Hangar 13. 2K Games

And that's safely all the safes found in Mafia: The Old Country cracked!

