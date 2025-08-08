There is also much to be said about the game's presentation, which features some very lovely lemons. You can read all about it in our developer interview.

And if you weren’t already privy, you should know that Mafia: The Old doesn’t feature an open world, meaning that runtime is perhaps shorter than you’d expect.

But you’re here for the chapters, so let’s get to it!

How many chapters are there in Mafia: The Old Country?

Mafia: The Old Country. 2K Games

There is a prologue and 14 chapters in Mafia: The Old Country, making for a total of 15.

These chapters take place across different years, and see you getting into all sorts of nefarious Mafioso deeds across the map.

Some missions take place in stunning ruins nestled in the hills, while other missions will see you racing in an old (or new at the time) sports car.

There are a couple of towns as well, which also feature a number of missions.

There is a free explore mode too, so that you can enjoy the sights and sounds without having to worry about completing missions.

How long is Mafia: The Old Country?

Mafia: The Old Country. Hangar 13

Mafia: The Old Country takes around 14 hours to complete, making it something of a short, sharp affair.

This has proved to be quite controversial with certain players, with some even considering boycotting the game after developer Hangar 13 revealed that you could complete the game in 10.5 hours if you’re quick about it.

The president of Hangar 13's parent company 2K, David Ismailer, commented: "We think there’s a large audience for compelling stories that don’t require massive time commitments.

"We’re excited to offer a game like Mafia: The Old Country in our portfolio. To provide a linear, highly polished narrative experience that can easily complement the other more persistent games our players also love and engage with on a more consistent basis."

There are loads of collectables in-game to find, and you’ll rack up some hours in the explore mode as you comb the map trying to find every last little item.

If you were expecting 1900s Sicilian GTA, you might be a little disappointed, but we were quite relieved to play a game that can be completed in only a few sittings.

Full list of Mafia: The Old Country chapters

Mafia: The Old Country. Hangar 13

Below are all the chapters found in Mafia: The Old Country.

Depending on your Sicilian proficiency, some of these might spoil things a little, as some titles infer what might happen, but nothing major is revealed.

Prologue - Tremori

Chapter 1 - Famiglia

Chapter 2 - Palio

​​​​​​​Chapter 3 - Pizzu

​​​​​​​Chapter 4 - Il Barone

​​​​​​​Chapter 5 - Vendetta D'Onore

​​​​​​​Chapter 6 - La Difesa Siciliana

​​​​​​​Chapter 7 - Spirito Sportivo

​​​​​​​Chapter 8 - Disgrazia

​​​​​​​Chapter 9 - Industria

​​​​​​​Chapter 10 - La Festa

​​​​​​​Chapter 11 - Mattanza

​​​​​​​Chapter 12 - La Forza Del Destino

​​​​​​​Chapter 13 - Capiregime

​​​​​​​Chapter 14 - La Merica

Short and sweet, or sold short? If you like linear narrative adventures, then you may just enjoy yourself!

