One question on everyone's mind, however, is whether or not Mafia: The Old Country is open world – we've got the answers.

Is Mafia: The Old Country open world?

Mafia: The Old Country is not open world.

This is a big change as the last game in the series, Mafia 3, made heavy use of an open world.

Especially when one considers the huge Sicilian countryside shown off in The Old Country trailers, it may come as quite a shock that the game has moved away from that open world style.

However, when you look at how Mafia 3 was received, it does start to make some sense.

While it received plenty of praise for other aspects, one area that Mafia 3 came in for plenty of criticism on from players and critics alike was its open world.

Many felt that the world felt quite empty, especially when it came to driving around, and that it negatively impacted the story-focused approach the game was aiming for.

Instead, players can probably expect a game that plays a bit more similarly to the first two Mafia games, making use of large, albeit separate explorable maps instead of one giant open world map.

With Mafia: The Old Country clearly opting for a more linear, story-focused experience, it's not too surprising that Hangar 13 has chosen to forego that open world in favour of a tighter, more purposefully crafted experience.

