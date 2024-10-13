In an excerpt from the book, shared by The Guardian, Pacino said: "Paramount didn’t want me to play Michael Corleone. They wanted Jack Nicholson. They wanted Robert Redford. They wanted Warren Beatty or Ryan O’Neal.

"In the book, Puzo had Michael calling himself 'the sissy of the Corleone family'. He was supposed to be small, dark-haired, handsome in a delicate way, no visible threat to anybody.

"That didn’t sound like the guys that the studio wanted. But that didn’t mean it had to be me."

Jack Nicholson in 1970. Jack Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Pacino went on to explain that he had to screen test for the role and fly to California, which proved difficult due to his then fear of flying.

"My manager, Marty Bregman, said to me, 'You’re getting on that f***ing plane,'" he explained. "He brought me a pint of whiskey so I could drink it on the flight, and I got there."

Pacino continued: "Here’s the secret: Francis wanted me. He wanted me and I knew that. And there’s nothing like when a director wants you.

"He also gave me a gift in the form of Diane Keaton. He had a few actors he was auditioning for the role of Kay, but the fact that he wanted to pair me up with Diane suggested she had an edge in the process.

"I knew she was doing well in her career and had been appearing on Broadway in shows like Hair and Play It Again, Sam with Woody Allen.

"A few days before the screen test, I met Diane in Lincoln Center in New York City at a bar, and we just hit it off. She was easy to talk to and funny, and she thought I was funny too. I felt like I had a friend and an ally right away."

After filming for a week and half, Pacino said that Paramount again questioned his casting, and Coppola subsequently moved up the filming of the scene in an Italian restaurant, where Michael takes revenge on Sollozzo and McCluskey.

Pacino said he doesn't know whether Coppola did this deliberately, but noted that it allowed him to show what he was capable of.

The Godfather went on to win Best Picture, Best Actor for Marlon Brando and Best Adapted Screenplay for Puzo and Coppola at the Academy Awards, while Pacino was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

The film received another six nominations on top of that.

Coppola's latest film, Megalopolis, arrived in cinemas recently to mixed reviews, and has struggled at the box office.

