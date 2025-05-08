Fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting news on the game's release, but they will wait no longer thanks to the recently released "Whatever it Takes" gameplay trailer.

Mafia: The Old Country will release on 8th August 2025.

While this release date hadn't officially been confirmed prior to this, it was effectively an open secret among fans of the game already.

A mistakenly published post on the game's Steam blog noted an 8th August release date.

And while the post was almost immediately taken down, fast-acting fans were able to screenshot the post, copies of which were all over social media within minutes.

But while the release date might not be a surprise to many, there's plenty of new gameplay in the trailer to take a look at.

The game focuses on Enzo Favara and his bid to prove himself to the local Cosa Nostra mob.

Thanks to the game's 1930s setting and a variety of clips swapping between rural villages, grand mansions and even Roman ruins, the whole trailer very much has an air of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle about it.

As well as showing off gameplay, the trailer confirmed that the game is now available to pre-order on PC via Steam, and on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

At the moment, August is quite sparse for game releases, with the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake at the end of the month being the only major game currently slated for release.

With The Old Country marking the first Mafia game since Mafia: Definitive Edition in 2020, and the first brand-new Mafia title since 2016's Mafia 3, excitement for the title is understandably high, and fans will be eager to get their hands on it in August.

