If you can think of it, the chances are it can be concocted. Everything from an ambulance to a meteor to a zoo can be put together, as long as you follow the right steps.

When it comes to growing a plant, it's easy to get led astray or miss out on a vital step, meaning the whole procedure has to be restarted.

That's why we've put together this guide explaining clearly how to make a plant in Little Alchemy 2. Head below for all the details.

How to make plant in Little Alchemy 2 explained

Little Alchemy 2. Recloak Games

A recipe made of 15 steps starting from scratch in Little Alchemy 2 will ultimately lead to the creation of a plant.

It involves all four starting elements: Water, Earth, Fire and Air. Simply follow the steps below to make a plant.

Water + Water = Puddle Puddle + Water = Pond Pond + Water = Lake Lake + Water = Sea Earth + Earth = Land Land + Earth = Continent Continent + Continent = Planet Sea + Earth = Primordial Soup Fire + Fire = Energy Air + Planet = Atmosphere Energy + Primordial Soup = Life Atmosphere + Water = Cloud Life + Earth = Soil Cloud + Water = Rain Soil + Rain = Plant

If you prefer a visual aid instead, we'd recommend checking out this handy video that walks through the steps one by one. See below:

Little Alchemy 2 is available on PC, iOS and Android. To find out how to make more, head to our full list of combinations, recipes and elements for all the latest information.

