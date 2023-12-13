Listen to our podcast, One More Life, for more gaming intel!

Light No Fire reminds us an awful lot of No Man’s Sky but instead of being set in space with endless planets to explore it’s set in an ancient fantasy planet the size of Earth.

Expect fantasy RPG elements (including rideable flying dragons and other magnificent beasts) to combine with endless exploration possibilities and survival gameplay in Hello Games’ latest.

If that all sounds good to you, read on to discover everything there is to know about Light No Fire, including release date speculation, what platforms it’s on, and the latest news about its story and gameplay so far. Skip to the end of the page to watch a trailer!

There is no Light No Fire release date as of writing. Hello Games is yet to reveal when the follow-up to No Man’s Sky will be released. Given what we’ve seen already in a trailer filled with gameplay, however, we’d guess it could launch by late 2024.

Without official word from the developer, though, it’s impossible to know when Light No Fire will be released. Late 2024 is simply a guess we’ve made based on what we’ve seen of the game so far.

As it’s an ambitious title, don’t be surprised if this one slips into 2025. We’ll update this page with the official release date once it has been confirmed.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order Light No Fire?

No, you cannot currently pre-order Light No Fire. You can add the game to your Steam wishlist, however, which you can do here.

Fingers crossed Hello Games reveals more about Light No Fire pre-orders soon but without even a release window, we’re some way from being able to pre-purchase the game. Wishlist it to keep up to date with any news.

Which consoles and platforms can play Light No Fire?

Light No Fire is currently confirmed for PC (via Steam) only. Other platforms are still to be confirmed.

Given that No Man’s Sky is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and even the iPad, there’s some expectation that Light No Fire will also launch on consoles.

We can’t say with any certainty until it’s officially revealed, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see Light No Fire launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S eventually. It could be a game that makes it onto the much-rumoured Switch 2, too.

More like this

Light No Fire gameplay and story details

Light No Fire is set on an ancient fantasy planet the size of Earth and is setting out to combine RPG and multiplayer survival sandbox gameplay. It’s been in the works over at Hello Games for the last five years.

Sean Murray, founder of Hello Games, is trying desperately not to overhype and overpromise the game. As you can see, the mission is proving a success:

Yep, expect a map as large as the Earth’s in Light No Fire, filled with rideable dragons (and other flying beasties), oceans to explore, fantasy RPG elements, and tiny evil skeletons. It’s promising to be another staggeringly large experience, then, after No Man’s Sky.

Indeed, Light No Fire’s world map promises to be “a truly open world, with no boundaries, at a scale never attempted before”, according to the game’s official website. The procedural fantasy Earth is set to feature “immersive biomes, unique enemies and valuable resources to discover”.

Everywhere you come across in the game can be explored, including every mountain and ocean. “Set sail across vast oceans and rivers, ride wild beasts through fantastical landscapes, fly dragons over undiscovered landscapes.”

Finally, the full game looks to be multiplayer, a la No Man’s Sky it seems. Just like in No Man’s Sky, too, you’ll be able to construct permanent buildings and create lasting communities as you explore and survive. Oh, did we mention you can fly around on dragons already?

Is there a Light No Fire trailer?

Yes, there is a Light No Fire trailer! You can watch the announcement trailer below, which offers a brief look at the game’s colourful world and a snippet of its gameplay:

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.