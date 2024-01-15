But a horror title wouldn't be so effective without its environments, and Lethal Company has a few.

The game takes place across various moons, where you're tasked with scavenging for scrap and taking it back to your ship to sell to the ominous corporate "Company."

But before you go teleporting yourself into the middle of a desolate moon base, we recommend doing a bit of research. You might not be ready for some locations.

Let's take a look at the Lethal Company maps and moons...

Lethal Company maps: All the moons explained

There's a lot to talk about with each map, but in our list we'll break it down into a few major factors.

We'll state the overall difficulty of the map, how many credits it costs to get there and what you can expect of the environment when you get there.

If you don't fancy an encounter with a Jester, we've got you covered.

71-Gordion

This is a safe map that doesn't have any hazards or monsters.

It's your own base, and it's where you'll return to when you want to sell your scrap.

It's your own base so you don't requite any credits to enter.

Experimentation

This is a relatively easy map to get started with.

The map comprises of a desert with one large old industrial Facility, filled with artefacts.

Expect a large variety of monsters, from Circuit Bees to Ghost Girls.

Zero credits required to enter.

Assurance

Another one to start off with, this one isn't too difficult.

The terrain is similar to Experimentation, with it only having one Facility. There are a few more cliffs, though, so take care with those.

The monsters are also similar to Experimentation.

Zero credits required to enter.

Vow

Another relatively easy one, but stay on guard.

This area is filled with fauna, unlike the previous two. But there's only one Facility.

Expect a similar selection of creatures.

Zero credits required to enter.

Offense

This is where things start to get tricky. It isn't the hardest of maps, but we recommend a bit of practice on the pervious three before landing here.

Plenty of cliffs here, so take care. And there's just one Facility.

Earth Leviathans start to make an appearance here, but they only spawn after dark. So make this a day trip!

Zero credits required to enter.

March

Like Offense, this one isn't for beginners, but isn't one of the toughest in the game either.

It's constantly raining on this moon, and there are a few hazardous swampy areas.

The monsters aren't too different to the first three, but we still recommend learning the emergency exits if you don't have a teleporter...

Zero credits required to enter.

Rend

This is where the challenge begins. It's a tough map, so don't come here until you've practiced on the likes of Offense and March.

It's a freezing environment, and the only Facility is a dreaded Mansion.

It's in the Mansion that the Jesters lie, which are possibly the scariest monsters in the game.

Costs 550 credits to enter.

Dine

Another very tough one, so be prepared for a challenge.

Like Rend, this is a frozen rocky wasteland with a Mansion.

With another Mansion comes more Jesters, so take care to avoid them. Unlike Rend, you can expect to see Spore Lizards on Dine.

Costs 600 credits to enter.

Titan

This is the toughest map in the game, so don't expect a leisurely scavenger hunt.

Even colder than Rend and Dine, there's heavy snowfall outside the Facility.

All of the toughest monsters of Lethal Company are here, from Coil Heads to Jesters, so tread carefully and lightly.

Costs 700 credits to enter.

And that's the complete list of moons in Lethal Company. If you're put off by the last few, bear in mind they have the best loot... Good luck!

