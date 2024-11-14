We mentioned in our LEGO Horizon Adventures review that the gameplay itself doesn't allow for much creativity, so we'd definitely recommend that you make the most of the wacky outfits instead. (Aloy dressed as a dashing penguin, anyone?)

So, how do you change outfit, and what sorts of looks are available? Keep on reading, or watch the video above, to find out!

How to unlock outfits in LEGO Horizon Adventures

One of our custom creations! Sony

In LEGO Horizon Adventures, you unlock each different set of outfits as you progress through the story.

For instance, we unlocked the LEGO City outfits after completing one of the main missions. It came with a nice burglar outfit for anyone wanting to cosplay as The Brickster from LEGO Islands 2.

As you unlock each set, you'll need to spend some resources to buy the outfits you want. Some are paid for with studs, while others become available after you collect enough gold or red bricks.

As a reminder on how you get those three currencies: studs you find on the ground; gold bricks you get for completing missions; and red bricks are collected by completing Apex Machine Hunts (these side quests become available after you've unlocked the jungle-themed world).

How to change outfits in LEGO Horizon Adventures

Head here to change your look! Sony

To change outfits in LEGO Horizon Adventures, you need to visit the hut with the big pair of scissors on top of it in Mother's Hope (the main town you go to in between missions).

Once you enter, you can sift through all your unlocked outfits and buy any new ones that take your fancy.

In this hut, you can also customise your appearance and make your own custom combinations of pieces from different sets.

All outfits in LEGO Horizon Adventures

The big list of all the outfits in LEGO Horizon Adventures can be broken down into these categories:

Horizon Zero Dawn outfits

LEGO City outfits

LEGO Ninjago outfits

Amusement outfits

Premium outfits

Custom outfits

If you want to see absolutely all of them, check out the video below!

