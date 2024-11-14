Handily, the game is quite short, so it won't take you long to collect all the characters.

Read all about it below, or watch the video version above!

How to unlock characters in LEGO Horizon Adventures

There are four characters in total, and you unlock them all by progressing through the main story.

Without getting into too spoilery details, the last one, Erend, is found near the end of the icy world — this is the second world you go to, so it’s all quite early-game stuff.

Aloy has the benefit of having all the fun customisable outfits that you can unlock along the way too.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

All playable characters in LEGO Horizon Adventures

The four playable characters in LEGO Horizon Adventures are Aloy, Varl, Teersa and Erend.

Not much separates them, other than what attacks they use. To break it down:

Aloy uses a bow and arrow

Varl uses a spear

Teersa uses bombs

Erend uses a warhammer

Erend's big axe-like hammer is my personal favourite, providing more of a traditional action game smashy-smashy sort of experience.

That being said, if you're playing solo, Aloy is definitely the main character, and she will pop up in all the cut scenes even if you're not playing as her.

Whichever character you choose, you'll find that they have some specific upgrades from the mysterious vendor that only they can use.

How to swap characters in LEGO Horizon Adventures

Which character will you choose? Sony

There are two methods to swap characters in LEGO Horizon Adventures:

In between missions, you can find them in Mother's Hope (the village that you come back to between missions) and swap them manually

At the start of a mission, the characters will all stand there and you can choose which one you want

In Mother's Hope, you'll find Varl near where you spawn, Teersa up in the snowy region, and Erend over by the big doughnut statue near the food hall.

If you were hoping to play as Sylens or any other character, you're out of luck! And if you want to read more about the game, check out our review!

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.