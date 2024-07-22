After a tutorial, the galaxy opens up and the player can choose numerous orders to visit the remaining planets before heading into the pre-determined finale. Some routes are easier, some routes pose more danger and some pose a better narrative experience.

With that, here's our pick for the best way to visit the Star Wars planets in KotOR 2, whether you are playing the game for the first time or wanting to try something new.

What is the best planet order in KotOR 2?

LucasArts

Like the original KotOR, the first two planets – Peragus II and Telos IV – are fixed and essentially serve as the game's opening tutorial sections. The same applies to Malachor V, which acts as the endgame for the adventure.

Essentially, there is no right or wrong way to explore the five other planets that appear between the tutorial and the endgame.

That said, based on our own experience and research taken from the wider web, we believe the best path to follow is as below:

Nar Shaddaa

The longest planet in KotOR 2 offers plenty of spoils, such as your first lightsaber and two companions in Mira (light) and Hanharr (dark). Goto is also unlocked once the main mission on Nar Shaddaa has been completed. All of the remaining parts for HK-47 can also be found here with companions Atton and Mira able to be converted to Jedi. So if you do all this, you'll be in

Dantooine

Dantooine offers three lightsabers and plenty of upgrades with multiple merchants found on the planet. The Crystal Cave is also located here, where you can get the protagonist's crystal and several others.

Korriban

By exploring the full extent of Korriban, there are two lightsabers and tons of XP to be had. At this point too, it's great to learn more about the story with lots of the narrative lore being revealed throughout the main mission here.

Dxun

One of the best companions in Canderous Ordo can be found on Dxun. The Mandalorian leader then allows you to round up the other Mandalores that are found on other planets, if you fancy pursuing that side-mission and storyline. Two more lightsaber spawns are awarded here, which then lead well into Onderon.

Onderon

Plenty of Sith can be found on Onderon and it's best left until last as the Civil War section is initiated here. Considering the number of enemies that you will go up against, it's best to have the lightsaber options, the highest level for your main character and plenty of companions to choose from.

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords is available across Nintendo Switch, Xbox, mobile and PC.

