Some will let you improve your combat skills quickly, whereas others will reward you with better companions to team up with.

The ability to choose your own path to the Light or Dark side is one of the many elements that has led KotOR to become regarded as one of the best role-playing games of all time in the years following its 2003 release.

But that level of freedom can be a little overwhelming sometimes, so we have put together a recommended order to follow that should help deliver a complete experience when playing KotOR.

What is the best planet order in Star Wars: KotOR?

The first two of the six planets below are in a fixed order, but completing a few quests on Dantooine will quickly unlock the ability to tour the galaxy at will.

Ultimately, there is no right or wrong way to experience Knights of the Old Republic, but based on our own experiences in the game as well as some research, we have concluded that the best way to follow the game is as follows:

Taris

Taris. Swtor.com

You will inevitably end up here after the prologue on Endar Spire ends.

Once you have left Taris, you can’t return, so it is worth spending some time here to soak up everything it has to offer. There are multiple companions available to meet on the planet too, including Bastilla and Canderous.

Dantooine

Dantooine. Swtor.com

Dantooine will follow after Taris, but it is worth sticking around here for a while. You will be able to meet a Force user and the Jedi Council before taking on your own trials that will help level up your fighting abilities swiftly.

Tatooine

Tatooine in Star Wars. Star Wars.com

The sandy planet that eventually becomes home to a certain Luke Skywalker is an ideal next location to visit, as many of its quests are fairly simple to complete.

This will help you level up your character before the enemies you face become more difficult. You’ll also meet another companion here: HK-47.

Kashyyyk

Kashyyyk in Star Wars. Star Wars.com

Kashyyyk is the home of the Wookies and Jolee Bindo, another Force user that can become your companion. As a grey Jedi, he allows the player to use Dark Side powers, even if they are a Light sided character.

Manaan

Manaan. Swtor.com

Violence is forbidden on Manaan and so this planet presents an altogether different set of challenges. Here, it is about combating political tensions but there is also a huge underwater world where you’ll get to eventually battle Darth Bandon.

Jolee also has a quest to be completed here, so it makes an ideal next stop after acquiring him on Kashyyk.

Korriban

Korriban. Swtor.com

Lastly, the home of the Sith. Quests and enemy encounters are tougher here, so leaving it last is ideal. However, some users have reported that both Korriban and Manaan are interchangeable, depending on preference.

This planet will teach us a lot about the history of the Dark Side, so expect a gloomy finale to the game.

