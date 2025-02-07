You can earn some extra in-game goodies for KCD2 by watching Drops-enabled streams for a set amount of time – including new armour for you and your horse!

Better yet, Warhorse Studios has revealed the February 2025 Twitch Drops rewards schedule for KCD2.

To claim the rewards, you’ll need to link a few different accounts together and know where to pick them up in-game.

The process is a little complicated, but we’re here to walk you through each step.

Keep reading to find out how to get free in-game items from Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Twitch Drops.

How do Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Twitch Drops work?

To get Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Twitch Drops rewards, you need to link your Twitch, KCD2 and PROS accounts and watch specific Drops-enabled Twitch streams for a set amount of time.

To get KCD2 Twitch Drops rewards, follow these steps:

If you haven’t already done so, you can head to Twitch to create an account

You will need to head to 'DLCs and Extras' on the main menu of KCD2 to create your PROS account

Link your PROS account to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Link your PROS account to your Twitch account

Watch Drops-enabled videos

You'll find your earned KCD2 Twitch Drops rewards on the Drops Inventory page – claim them there

Head in-game and you should find your Twitch Drops items in your personal storage chest/stash in a room at an Inn or your house

Once you’ve followed all of the steps outlined above, you should earn free items to use in-game, including new armour for you and your horse.

What can you get from Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Twitch Drops?

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Twitch Drops rewards. Warhorse Studios

As of writing, there are nine free items you can get from KCD2 Twitch Drops. The current Twitch Drops campaign for the game is set to come to an end at 11:29pm local time on Tuesday 11th February 2025.

The following items are available as Twitch Drops rewards in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (until 11:29pm local time on 11th February 2025):

Warhorse waffenrock | Watch for 30 minutes

Brigandine sleeves | Watch for an hour

Warhorse gauntlets | Watch for an hour and a half

Brigandine leg | Watch for two hours

Warhorse boots | Watch for two and a half hours

Warhorse caparison | Watch for three hours

Warhorse shield | Watch for three and a half hours

Warhorse bascinet | Watch for four hours

Warhorse pourpoint | Watch for four and a half hours

Following the current KCD2 Twitch Drops campaign, two more have been confirmed by Warhorse Studios:

12th February – 19th February 2025 | Cutpurse armour set

Cutpurse's hood | Watch for 30 minutes

Cutpurse's gambeson | Watch for an hour

Cutpurse's hose | Watch for an hour and a half

Cutpurse's shoes | Watch for two hours

Cutpurse's gloves | Watch for three hours

20th February – 27th February 2025 | Flowered wreath

Watch for an hour to earn the Floral Wreath for Henry to wear

We’ll update this page with new Twitch Drops rewards for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 when they are revealed by Warhorse Studios.

