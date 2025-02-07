Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Twitch Drops explained – How to get free KCD2 items
No need to get twitchy about missing out on free items.
Nothing says 'medieval times' quite as much as logging onto Twitch to watch enough of a game being streamed to earn in-game rewards for that title.
Warhorse Studios knows this is 2025 – not 1425 – and has given us Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Twitch Drops rewards to earn.
You can earn some extra in-game goodies for KCD2 by watching Drops-enabled streams for a set amount of time – including new armour for you and your horse!
Better yet, Warhorse Studios has revealed the February 2025 Twitch Drops rewards schedule for KCD2.
To claim the rewards, you’ll need to link a few different accounts together and know where to pick them up in-game.
The process is a little complicated, but we’re here to walk you through each step.
Keep reading to find out how to get free in-game items from Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Twitch Drops.
How do Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Twitch Drops work?
To get Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Twitch Drops rewards, you need to link your Twitch, KCD2 and PROS accounts and watch specific Drops-enabled Twitch streams for a set amount of time.
To get KCD2 Twitch Drops rewards, follow these steps:
- If you haven’t already done so, you can head to Twitch to create an account
- You will need to head to 'DLCs and Extras' on the main menu of KCD2 to create your PROS account
- Link your PROS account to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Link your PROS account to your Twitch account
- Watch Drops-enabled videos
- You'll find your earned KCD2 Twitch Drops rewards on the Drops Inventory page – claim them there
- Head in-game and you should find your Twitch Drops items in your personal storage chest/stash in a room at an Inn or your house
Once you’ve followed all of the steps outlined above, you should earn free items to use in-game, including new armour for you and your horse.
What can you get from Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Twitch Drops?
As of writing, there are nine free items you can get from KCD2 Twitch Drops. The current Twitch Drops campaign for the game is set to come to an end at 11:29pm local time on Tuesday 11th February 2025.
The following items are available as Twitch Drops rewards in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (until 11:29pm local time on 11th February 2025):
- Warhorse waffenrock | Watch for 30 minutes
- Brigandine sleeves | Watch for an hour
- Warhorse gauntlets | Watch for an hour and a half
- Brigandine leg | Watch for two hours
- Warhorse boots | Watch for two and a half hours
- Warhorse caparison | Watch for three hours
- Warhorse shield | Watch for three and a half hours
- Warhorse bascinet | Watch for four hours
- Warhorse pourpoint | Watch for four and a half hours
Following the current KCD2 Twitch Drops campaign, two more have been confirmed by Warhorse Studios:
12th February – 19th February 2025 | Cutpurse armour set
- Cutpurse's hood | Watch for 30 minutes
- Cutpurse's gambeson | Watch for an hour
- Cutpurse's hose | Watch for an hour and a half
- Cutpurse's shoes | Watch for two hours
- Cutpurse's gloves | Watch for three hours
20th February – 27th February 2025 | Flowered wreath
- Watch for an hour to earn the Floral Wreath for Henry to wear
We’ll update this page with new Twitch Drops rewards for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 when they are revealed by Warhorse Studios.
