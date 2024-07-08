But with so many different challenges and achievements to sift through, figuring out how to navigate the game’s many tasks can be as daunting as entering a gunfight with a banana.

Fortunately, we have gathered all the information you’ll need to toast your opponents with the Jak Purifier below.

What is a Jak Purifier in CoD MW3?

A Jak Purifier in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is a flamethrower that can be attached to the underbarrel of your weapon. It can cause reams of fire damage to your enemies and cover a reasonable area, so it is a worthy investment if you are looking for a way to escape a tight spot.

More like this

However, it can only be used with certain firearms including the Riveter Shotgun as well as battle rifles like the MTZ-762, the Sidewinder and the BAS-B.

Although this range of weapons will limit how much use you may get from the Jak Purifier, it remains a highly useful attachment that will add some variety to your lineup of guns.

YouTuber BEQA has a great video of the Jak Purifier in action, which we’ve included below.

How to get the Jak Purifier in CoD MW3 explained

To get a Jak Purifier in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, players must complete Daily Challenges in the Armory Unlocks section of the Challenges menu. Having the achievement tracked will help you keep on top of your progress towards unlocking it.

Daily Challenges often vary in difficulty. Some can be as simple as achieving five headshots using an assault rifle, while others require a little more work, such as getting Revenge Kills or Close Call Kills.

Previously, the Jak Purifier was only accessible for those who had access to the challenges encompassed in the season 1 Battle Pass. However, as is often the case, once the season finishes the reward is transferred to the Armory Unlocks section for anyone who missed out the first time around.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.