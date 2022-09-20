The as-yet-untitled Iron Man game will be made by EA Motive, the studio behind the spaceship action title Star Wars Squadrons. Motive is also working on the upcoming Dead Space remake .

Confirming a long-standing rumour, Electronic Arts has revealed that it has an Iron Man game in the works. It has been described as "an all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure" game.

Announcing the game in an official blog post, EA explained that it will feature "an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man."

Olivier Proulx, who previously worked on the brilliant Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game, will be leading the development team on this one, serving as an executive producer on the title.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Proulx said in the announcement: "It’s an honour and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today.

"We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team."

The head of Marvel Games, Bill Rosemann, added: "We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters.

"Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay – combined with their authentic passion for the armoured icon – will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game."

The game is still early in pre-production (EA Motive is actually hiring for the project on its website), but EA did share the image atop this page to give you a flavour of what's to come. There's no sign of a release date yet, but we'll keep you posted as we hear more on Shell-Head's big new outing.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.