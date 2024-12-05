We’ll also outline where the game is available on PC, what platform it can be played on, and the best place to buy it.

Most importantly, we’ve included both the recommended and minimum requirements to play the game below, as the last thing you want is to fire the game up, and it’s barely playable because the frame rate is so bad.

Which PC platforms can play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle?

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is available via Steam and Xbox; however, you cannot play the game on the Epic Game Store.

It’s currently unknown if this will change in the future, once the game is available on PlayStation, but for now, it seems unlikely.

You can also grab the game from third-party sellers like CDKeys. Keep reading to find some of the best deals available right now on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Best PC deals on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Below are the different deals currently on the game, including where you can buy them:

The game is also available on the PC Game Pass, which is currently £1 for 14 days, and after that, it costs £9.99 a month.

It’s a great deal, and although we don’t know how long the game is, 14 days is probably enough to see it off if you only want to pay for the trial.

Game Pass is one of the best gaming deals, and while you’re there, you can check out plenty of other games, such as the recently released Call of Duty.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Minimum requirements on PC for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones. Xbox/MachineGames

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K @ 3.8 GHz or better or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz or better

Intel Core i7-10700K @ 3.8 GHz or better or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz or better Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6600 8 GB or Intel Arc A580

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6600 8 GB or Intel Arc A580 Storage: 120GB available space

120GB available space Additional Notes: SSD required; GPU Hardware Ray Tracing Required; Graphic Preset: Low / Resolution: 1080p (Native) / Target FPS: 60

Despite running at a lower resolution, this still targets 60FPS, which is surprising and less intensive than we expected.

Recommended specs on PC for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-12700K @ 3.6 GHz or better or AMD Ryzen 7 7700 @ 3.8 GHz or better

Intel Core i7-12700K @ 3.6 GHz or better or AMD Ryzen 7 7700 @ 3.8 GHz or better Memory: 32GB RAM

32GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti 12 GB or AMD Radeon RX 7700XT 12 GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti 12 GB or AMD Radeon RX 7700XT 12 GB Storage: 120GB available space

120GB available space Additional Notes: SSD required; GPU Hardware Ray Tracing Required; Graphic Preset: High / Resolution: 1440p (Native) / Target FPS: 60

Again, the above isn’t actually too outrageous, so if you’ve got that, you will be able to blast through the game with it looking fabulous in the process.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.