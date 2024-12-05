When is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle set? Films and real history timeline explained
Where does the Great Circle fit in the timeline?
The launch of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is finally here, much to the delight of fans of the films.
With early access imminently giving players a chance to jet off on a blockbuster adventure Harrison Ford would be proud of, knowing when the game is set and slots into the existing timeline is key.
Indiana Jones has appeared in several forms, including films, the prequel TV show and books, so it's not surprising to see so many wondering how the Great Circle integrates into the story.
So, when exactly is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle set? Keep on reading for everything there is to know.
In what year is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle set?
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set in 1937.
Set just two years before the start of World War 2, the game does feature Nazi propaganda and soldiers wearing uniforms of the time period.
Alongside other features inspired by this particular point in history, it also opens the door for certain characters from the films to make an appearance. We may see the likes of Harold Oxley or Marion Ravenwood show up.
When is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle set in the film timeline?
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle happens between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and the Last Crusade.
An IGN interview with Lucasfilm Games executive producer Craig Derrick reveals "the story that you experience in this game enriches those films", which could potentially tease some of the events that take place during each level.
For a closer look at where the Great Circle fits in, check out this handy list below:
- 1912: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (The prologue)
- 1935: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- 1936: Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark
- 1937: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- 1938: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- 1944: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (The prologue)
- 1951: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (The flashback)
- 1957-1961: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- 1969: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
The Indiana Jones TV show takes place between the years of 1908 and 1920, prior to the Temple of Doom.
To keep the Great Circle in line with the movies, we've kept the TV show separate to avoid any confusion with its place in canon.
