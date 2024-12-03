If you’re still on the fence about the game, since an Xbox first-party studio is developing it, it will arrive on day one on Xbox Game Pass for anyone with an active subscription.

Keep reading for all you need to know about early access.

When does Indiana Jones and the Great Circle early access start?

Indiana Jones. Xbox/MachineGames

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to release on 9th December – however, the early access period begins three days before, on 6th December, giving players the whole weekend to dive into the game.

The game drops on a Friday, which makes the early access period even more worthwhile, which is a bit cheeky from Xbox.

How to get Indiana Jones and the Great Circle early access

The only way to gain early access to the game is to purchase the Premium edition, which will set you back £99.99.

This edition of the game also includes some extra goodies like the story DLC set to arrive later down the line and some cosmetic items.

