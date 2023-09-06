For fans of the franchise, it doesn’t get much better than Web of Wyrd, which features an original story developed by Upstream Arcade in partnership with publishers Dark Horse Comics and Hellboy’s original creator Mike Mignola.

Early impressions have praised the game’s comic-accurate graphics and roguelike gameplay. It also features the dearly missed Lance Reddick in the lead role, providing one of his final performances.

It’s understandable if your hype levels are going into overdrive right about now.

Keep on reading to find out everything there is to know about the Hellboy: Web of Wyrd release date, gameplay and story details, and to see where to pre-order.

Skip to the end of the page to watch a trailer to see the game in action!

The Hellboy: Web of Wyrd release date is 4th October 2023, the developer has confirmed.

You’ll all be getting your Wyrd on soon, and the release date is true worldwide and across all available platforms – no waiting for a Switch port or anything silly like that with this game.

Can I pre-order Hellboy: Web of Wyrd?

Strangely enough, you cannot currently pre-order Hellboy: Web of Wyrd. You can, though, wishlist the game on Steam.

Given the game is due to launch on 4th October, you’d think pre-orders would be open by now, but apparently not.

It seems that the game will be digital-only at launch, too, with a tweet from the official account telling us to "stay tuned for news on physical media". Fingers crossed physical editions of the game are confirmed soon.

We’ll update this page once pre-orders go live.

Which consoles and platforms can play Hellboy: Web of Wyrd?

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd is available to buy and play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch.

No one is missing out on this new roguelike Hellboy adventure, which is great news! Now it’s time to decide what console you want to play it on. Do you go for the shiny 4K graphics of the PS5, PC or Xbox Series X, or do you plump for the portability of the Switch? Decisions, decisions.

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd gameplay and story details

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd is described as an action-brawler roguelike. In it, you play as Hellboy (of course) as he explores the realms within the Wyrd.

The game tells an original story written in a partnership between the development team, Dark Horse Comics, and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola.

It should feel authentic to the original comic books as it tells a number of "vastly different and wholly unique adventures".

As per the official website, Web of Wyrd’s stories "stand on their own" but "are all tied to the mysterious legacy of The Butterfly House".

The Butterfly House acts as the game’s gateway to different realms of The Wyrd and you’ll be discovering its mysteries as you play.

In terms of gameplay, expect something a little like a Dark Souls game, with tough-looking close-quarters combat full of parries, dodges and massive punches. If you die, you head back to The Butterfly House – think Supergiant Games’s Hades and you get the idea.

This is all set to a graphical style that looks as though it’s been lifted straight from the pages of the comic books in procedurally-generated levels.

Is there a Hellboy: Web of Wyrd trailer?

Yes, there are actually a few Hellboy: Web of Wyrd trailers by now, but the latest is the release date announcement one, which shows off the game’s stylish cel-shaded graphics alongside a teaser of its gameplay and story. Check it out below:

