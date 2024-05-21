The five-time BAFTA Award-winning original is a firm fan favourite and critical darling for its performances, writing and genius use of audio. It’s easy to see why players outside of Xbox are keen to play its sequel.

Will Hellblade 2 come to PS5 and other consoles? Here’s what we think.

Is Hellblade 2 on PS5 at launch?

No, Helldblade 2 is not on PS5 at launch. The sequel was released as an Xbox console exclusive on 21st May 2024, and can also be played on PC via Steam and Xbox on PC.

Microsoft acquired Ninja Theory in 2018, and the British game development studio has been part of Xbox Game Studios ever since.

Of course, this means that the game has launched as a console exclusive on Xbox Series X/S (why else would Microsoft buy the studio but to have its games as exclusives?).

Does this mean we’ll never get a Hellblade 2 PS5 version? Based on what’s been happening with Xbox recently, no, it does not.

Will Hellblade 2 ever come to PS5 or other consoles?

Hellblade 2. Xbox Game Studios/Ninja Theory

While Hellblade 2 was an Xbox console exclusive at launch, a PS5 version could well be in the works. This is based on games such as Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves and Grounded all making the jump across console borders.

Microsoft has had a change of heart when it comes to game exclusivity, and has been releasing a number of its previous console exclusives on PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Tom Warren over at The Verge understands "Hellblade 2 is another game that Microsoft has been considering for the PS5".

Could Hellblade 2 be the next Xbox exclusive game to launch on PS5 and other platforms (including the incoming Switch 2)? That we won’t know for sure until it’s confirmed by Microsoft and/or Ninja Theory.

Given that the first game launched on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and Xbox Series X/S, we can but hope its sequel gets an eventual PS5 and Switch 2 port.

We cannot stress enough, though, that the above is speculation based on a rumour - from an undeniably reliable enough source, of course, but it remains just that, a rumour.

We won’t know for sure if Hellblade 2 will release on PS5 until it’s confirmed by Microsoft.

Even if we do get a Hellblade 2 PS5 port, or on any other platform, it likely won’t be for a while - say after a year or so of Xbox exclusivity, at least.

For now, if you’re keen on playing the game, you can do so on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

