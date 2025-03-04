However, publisher Activision gradually moved away from the franchise. There hasn't been a new Guitar Hero since 2015's Guitar Hero Live, and there hasn't been a Rock Band game since 2017's Rock Band VR.

Harmonix, the original developer of Guitar Hero, is now owned by Epic Games, and they've been the key developer behind Fortnite Festival for the last couple of years.

But now, Activision has — through some very unexpected means — announced to the world that it's considering a return to the Guitar Hero brand.

The company took to social media to share an advert for a game called Guitar Hero Mobile.

There's a catch, though – the game doesn't actually exist yet.

Hopeful fans who clicked on the social media ads were taken to a mock-up of a storefront. There, they would be met with a message.

The message reads: "Thanks for your interest! This isn't a real game, but could be some day!

"We'd love if you could answer this short survey, which could help inform the potential future of this game. Your feedback really matters to us!"

If you'd like to take part in the survey, here's the link.

Essentially, it looks like Activision has mocked up some artwork for a potential new Guitar Hero game, as a way to gather feedback from fans.

If enough people fill in that survey saying that they do want Guitar Hero Mobile to exist, you'd hope that feedback would be listened to.

Similar survey-plugging adverts for non-existent Activision mobile games have been spotted, with one called Call of Duty: Zombie Defender and another called Crash Bandicoot Brawl.

For now, Guitar Hero fans will have to keep making do with the old games, as well as Fortnite Festival and fan productions like Clone Hero.

If you're looking for a Guitar Hero-like experience on modern systems, we can heartily recommend the Riffmaster guitar controller.

As the future of the Guitar Hero franchise (hopefully) comes into focus, we'll be sure to let you know.

