GTA 5 missions: Full list of main story missions
There's a nice number of story missions to be getting on with.
If you’re just getting into Grand Theft Auto V (where have you been?) and want to know how far along you are in its main story or how long you’ve got left to go, you’ll need to know what the full list of GTA 5 missions is.
While you can while away many an hour patrolling the streets, playing golf, and getting up to all sorts of other nonsense in Rockstar’s classic, you’ll need to complete the game’s main story if you want to discover what happens to Michael, Franklin, and Trevor.
If you want to avoid story spoilers, this isn’t the page for you. Story spoilers lie ahead, you have been warned!
Read on to find out how many GTA 5 main story missions there are and to see the full list of main story missions the open-world game has to offer.
How many missions are in GTA 5 main story?
There are 69 missions in GTA 5’s main story. There’s a lot to be getting on with in the game – even if you focus solely on the main story missions – so expect it to take some time to complete them all.
The order in which you complete certain missions will be up to you and which of the three protagonists you’re currently playing as. So don’t worry if the list down below is different in order to what you’ve encountered!
On top of all the story missions, you’ll also be able to complete plenty of side quests and other missions. There’s never nothing to do in GTA 5!
Full list of GTA 5 main story missions
The full list of GTA 5 main story missions is as follows:
- Prologue
- Franklin and Lamar
- Repossession
- Complications
- Father/Son
- Marriage Counseling
- Daddy’s Little Girl
- Chop
- The Long Stretch
- Friend Request
- Casing the Jewel Store
- Carbine Rifles
- Bugstars Equipment
- BZ Gas Grenades
- The Jewel Store Job
- Mr. Philips
- Nervous Ron
- Trevor Philips Industries
- Crystal Maze
- Friends Reunited
- Fame or Shame
- Dead Man Walking
- Three’s Company
- By the Book
- Scouting the Port
- Minisub
- Cargobob
- The Merryweather Heist
- Did Somebody Say Yoga?
- Hood Safari
- The Hotel Assassination
- Masks
- Boiler Suits
- Trash Truck
- Tow Truck
- Blitz Play
- I Fought the Law…
- Eye in the Sky
- Mr. Richards
- Caida Libre
- Minor Turbulence
- Paleto Score Setup
- Military Hardware
- Predator
- The Paleto Score
- Derailed
- Monkey Business
- Hang Ten
- Surveying the Score
- Bury the Hatchet
- Pack Man
- Fresh Meat
- Cleaning out the Bureau
- Architect’s Plans
- Fire Truck
- Reuniting the Family
- The Bureau Raid
- The Wrap Up
- Lamar Down
- The Ballad of Rocco
- Legal Trouble
- Meltdown
- Planning the Big Score
- Stingers
- Gauntlet
- Driller
- Sidetracked
- The Big Score
- The Final Mission (you choose one of these three – save before the choice to see all endings!):
- Something Sensible
- The Time’s Come
- The Third Way
