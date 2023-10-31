Listen to our podcast, One More Life, for more gaming intel!

If you want to avoid story spoilers, this isn’t the page for you. Story spoilers lie ahead, you have been warned!

Before we get into the main story missions, though, how about taking a look at the best cheats in GTA 5? The best mods are worth a look, too.

Read on to find out how many GTA 5 main story missions there are and to see the full list of main story missions the open-world game has to offer.

How many missions are in GTA 5 main story?

There are 69 missions in GTA 5’s main story. There’s a lot to be getting on with in the game – even if you focus solely on the main story missions – so expect it to take some time to complete them all.

The order in which you complete certain missions will be up to you and which of the three protagonists you’re currently playing as. So don’t worry if the list down below is different in order to what you’ve encountered!

On top of all the story missions, you’ll also be able to complete plenty of side quests and other missions. There’s never nothing to do in GTA 5!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full list of GTA 5 main story missions

The full list of GTA 5 main story missions is as follows:

Prologue

Franklin and Lamar

Repossession

Complications

Father/Son

Marriage Counseling

Daddy’s Little Girl

Chop

The Long Stretch

Friend Request

Casing the Jewel Store

Carbine Rifles

Bugstars Equipment

BZ Gas Grenades

The Jewel Store Job

Mr. Philips

Nervous Ron

Trevor Philips Industries

Crystal Maze

Friends Reunited

Fame or Shame

Dead Man Walking

Three’s Company

By the Book

Scouting the Port

Minisub

Cargobob

The Merryweather Heist

Did Somebody Say Yoga?

Hood Safari

The Hotel Assassination

Masks

Boiler Suits

Trash Truck

Tow Truck

Blitz Play

I Fought the Law…

Eye in the Sky

Mr. Richards

Caida Libre

Minor Turbulence

Paleto Score Setup

Military Hardware

Predator

The Paleto Score

Derailed

Monkey Business

Hang Ten

Surveying the Score

Bury the Hatchet

Pack Man

Fresh Meat

Cleaning out the Bureau

Architect’s Plans

Fire Truck

Reuniting the Family

The Bureau Raid

The Wrap Up

Lamar Down

The Ballad of Rocco

Legal Trouble

Meltdown

Planning the Big Score

Stingers

Gauntlet

Driller

Sidetracked

The Big Score

The Final Mission (you choose one of these three – save before the choice to see all endings!): Something Sensible The Time’s Come The Third Way

(you choose one of these three – save before the choice to see all endings!):

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.