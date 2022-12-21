While most players will have rightly dived straight into raising their dragon and trying the new Dragonriding feature, there are several other key mechanics to be aware of - including the Great Vault.

World of Warcraft is still going strong after all these years, with ninth expansion Dragonflight now available with all sorts of secrets for players to discover.

Much like in Shadowlands, the Great Vault will reward players with new equipment every week, so it's not to be missed. Here are all the details on what the Great Vault does, where it is and all of the necessary objectives.

Where is the Great Vault in Dragonflight?

With a title like the Great Vault, you'd think it wouldn't be too hard to miss - and indeed is located in Valdrakken, a neutral city in Thaldraszus which acts as the main hub of the expansion. To be precise, the Great Vault is located in the Bank on the right at the coordinates 55.52 57.23.

What does the Great Vault do in Dragonflight?

As in previous expansions, the Great Vault rewards players with equipment every week.

Once a week after maintenance you can choose one item out of a possible nine options, with the number of choices based on how many Great Vault objectives you completed.

The objectives are based on your performance in the last week in Raids, Dungeons and PvP. Each category has three objectives, which are luckily a tad easier than in Shadowlands.

Raid Objectives

You will get Great Vault loot for defeating a raid boss on any difficulty, but the loot's item level will scale with higher raid difficulties.

Defeat two raid bosses

Defeat four raid bosses

Defeat six raid bosses

Dungeon Objectives

Similarly, the item level for completing these objectives will depend on the Keystone Level of your timed dungeon.

Complete one Mythic+ dungeon

Complete four Mythic+ dungeons

Complete eight Mythic+ dungeons

PvP Objectives

The loot item level here depends on your highest bracket win from the week.

Earn 1,250 honour points from rated PVP

Earn 2,500 honour points from rated PVP

Earn 5,000 honour points from rated PVP

Completing an objective will add another item to the Grand Vault, making a grand total of nine possible items each week. However, no matter how many objectives you complete you can only choose one reward - the objectives just give you a bit of choice.

Alternatively, you can turn down the Great Vault loot and receive Aspects' Token of Merit instead, an alternative currency that can be exchanged outside with Evantkis.

