As the name suggests, Dragonriding is one of the big new features of this expansion, but in true WoW style, there is still plenty of grinding involved for that all-important XP and character progression.

Nearly 20 years on from its initial release, World of Warcraft only continues to grow with its ninth(!) expansion pack: Dragonflight .

The Aspects' Token of Merit is yet another item that you'll have to do a little digital work for, but even then it won't be rewarded in the typical way - here's how to get your hands on the elusive Aspects' Token of Merit.

How to get Aspects' Token of Merit in Dragonflight

Like the weekly chest before, in Dragonflight you'll be rewarded with PvP Gear in The Great Vault in Valdrakken at the end of every week. Rewards will be determined by the number of objectives you complete in Raids, Mythic+ dungeons and PvP.

The objectives are as follows:

Defeat two raid bosses

Defeat four raid bosses

Defeat six raid bosses

Complete one Mythic+ dungeon

Complete four Mythic+ dungeons

Complete eight mythic+ dungeons

Earn 1,250 honour points from rated PVP

Earn 2,500 honour points from rated PVP

Earn 5,000 honour points from rated PVP

Completing objectives adds an item to your Great Vault, and you can then choose an item from the list a week after the Vault reset.

The loot you can choose is randomly generated - however, the Aspects' Token of Merit will never be available this way. Instead you must reject this loot offer, at which point you will be able to choose Aspects’ Token of Merit instead as an alternative reward.

Once again, this will depend on the number of objectives completed:

Complete one objective = two Aspects' Token of Merit

Complete two objectives = four Aspects' Token of Merit

Complete three or more objectives = six Aspect's Token of Merit

So there you go - you can't actually directly unlock Aspects' Token of Merit, but first have to turn down some rather tempting loot first!

What does Aspects' Token of Merit do?

Aspects' Token of Merit can be used to purchase items from Evantkis, who is helpfully standing right next to the Great Vault. They will have the following items on offer:

Primal Chaos Cluster for three Aspects' Token of Merit

Storm-Charged Manipulator for six Aspects' Token of Merit

You can only carry 12 Aspects' Token of Merit at one time, so you may want to consider a few purchases once they stack up!

