As the title suggests, Goat Simulator saw you literally play as a goat with few gameplay objectives other than to cause as much damage as possible to an unsuspecting suburban town.

Goat Simulator quite rightly took the internet by storm back when it was released in 2014, acting both as a parody of the simulator craze of the time while also working as a surprisingly fun (and hilarious) game in its own right.

However, the title's premise, sense of humour and many Easter eggs saw the game become a hit on social media, so much so that sequel Goat Simulator 3 is now on its way.

And no, you haven’t missed Goat Simulator 2 – in keeping in with the franchise’s signature humour, the series has skipped a second entry entirely and jumped straight to number three. Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Goat Simulator 3 release date?

Goat Simulator 3 will be released on Thursday 17th November 2022, the developers have confirmed.

In true Goat Simulator style, the date was announced in a, um, "pre-udder" trailer you can see below:

Which consoles and platforms can play Goat Simulator 3?

Goat Simulator 3 will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC.

Goat Simulator 3 has only been announced for the Epic Games Store on PC, with no news on whether the comedic game will come to Steam in the future.

Can I pre-order Goat Simulator 3?

Yes! You can pre-order Goat Simulator 3 from Amazon and GAME, which has an exclusive Goat in a Box Edition that comes with a custom box, an adorable goat plushy and more extras.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Goat Simulator 3 gameplay details

Goat Simulator 3 looks to have even more bonkers gameplay than the first instalment, and will once again let you headbutt, lick, scream and just generally cause chaos in your own seaside sandbox.

You can see many of the new gameplay features in the trailer below.

There is a brand new open world - an island called San Angora - which promises more Easter eggs, collectables, vehicles, unsuspecting NPCs and several more opportunities for mayhem. There also looks to be more expansive customisation options, including toilet rolls, tea trays and the chance to play as a goldfish.

However, the big change is the ability to play with up to three friends, either in local or online co-op. Players can explore the open world of San Angora together and take part in seven multiplayer minigames, one of which seems to be a football parody called Hoofball.

Is there a Goat Simulator 3 trailer?

There is indeed - and after the first Goat Simulator game memorably parodied the iconic Dead Island reveal trailer, Goat Simulator 3 has quite rightly given the Dead Island 2 trailer the same treatment:

Still hungry for more intel? While you wait for the Goat Simulator 3 release date on 17th November, you can also check out our video interview below to learn more about the game:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.