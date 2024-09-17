Funko Fusion characters confirmed: Full list to unlock
Just how many characters does Funko Fusion manage to cram in?
Regardless of whether you are into video games, movies, sports or books, there’ll be a Funko POP! for you to own.
The latest game based on the collectible figurine phenomenon, Funko Fusion, does a wonderful job at capturing the sheer volume of different characters available to us in plastic form, but just how many have the developers managed to cram into the game?
From painter Bob Ross to author Stephen King and WWE’s John Cena, the little action figures are everywhere nowadays.
They’ve exploded in popularity across the last decade, but the first character emerged in 1998, when a toy collector designed a mascot for US restaurant chain Big Boy.
There are now more than 13,000 different POP! designs in existence, according to website Vaulted.
It would be impossible to include that many characters in Funko Fusion, so let’s take a look at which franchises have made their way into the game.
We should warn you that the following could be considered as a spoiler, because you have to gradually unlock each character as you progress throughout the game. If you’re not bothered by that, read on for the full character list.
How many characters are in Funko Fusion?
There is whopping total of 61 different playable characters in Funko Fusion.
The developers have told us the breakdown looks like this:
- 35 main world characters (seven of which unlock when you complete the worlds)
- 22 Cameo characters
- Four Funko characters
If you pre-ordered the game to get some bonus DLC, you will have received an extra two playable characters in the form of Rick Grimes and Michonne from The Walking Dead.
All of the characters come from 20 different franchises and intellectual properties, ranging from Jaws to Shaun of the Dead.
Full list of Funko Fusion characters
We asked Funko Fusion’s developers for a full breakdown of every character that makes an appearance in the game, and this is what they told us.
Just one more reminder that some of these could be considered as spoilers, because you have to unlock them as you progress through the game. Sure you want to see the full list? OK, keep reading then!
We'll put the most spoilery ones (which are unlocked upon full completion of their respective worlds) right at the end of the article, if you want to maintain the surprise!
The full list of Funko Fusion characters is...
Funko characters
- Freddy
- Proto
- Eddy
- Foxxo
Jurassic World
- Owen Grady
- Claire Dearing
- Barry Sembene
- Kayla Watts
Jurassic Park
- John Hammond
Battlestar Galactica (1978)
- Starbuck
- Boomer
- Apollo
- Athena
The Thing
- MacReady
- Childs
- Nauls
- MT Garry
Masters of the Universe
- Prince Adam/He-Man
- Teela
- Man-at-Arms
- Orko
The Umbrella Academy
- Number 5
- Allison
- Klaus
- Diego
Scott Pilgrim vs the World
- Scott
- Ramona
- Knives
- Stephen Stills
Hot Fuzz
- Nicholas Angel
- Danny Butterman
- Doris Thatcher
- Tony Fisher
The Mummy
- Rick O'Connell
- Evelyn Carnahan
Jaws
- Brody
- Quint
Nope
- OJ Haywood
- Emerald Haywood
Back to the Future
- Marty McFly
- Doc Brown
Shaun of the Dead
- Shaun
- Ed
Five Nights at Freddy's
- Freddy Fazbear
- Foxy
Invincible
- Invincible
- Omni-Man
Other cameo characters:
- Chucky
- Voltron
- M3GAN
- Michael Knight (Knight Rider)
- Xena: Warrior Princess
- KFC’s Colonel Sanders
- Mega Man
Spoiler alert!
These final few characters are unlocked when you complete their respective worlds:
- Dilophosaurus (Jurassic World)
- Cylon Centurion (Battlestar Galactica)
- Norwegian Thing (The Thing)
- Skeletor (Masters of the Universe)
- Reginald Hargreaves (The Umbrella Academy)
- Gideon Graves (Scott Pilgrim)
- Simon Skinner (Hot Fuzz)
Considering that all those characters will also have a zombie variant (a fun little detail in the Shaun of the Dead world), not to mention any other alternate styles, that's a pretty darn impressive list!
