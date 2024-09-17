From painter Bob Ross to author Stephen King and WWE’s John Cena, the little action figures are everywhere nowadays.

They’ve exploded in popularity across the last decade, but the first character emerged in 1998, when a toy collector designed a mascot for US restaurant chain Big Boy.

There are now more than 13,000 different POP! designs in existence, according to website Vaulted.

More like this

It would be impossible to include that many characters in Funko Fusion, so let’s take a look at which franchises have made their way into the game.

We should warn you that the following could be considered as a spoiler, because you have to gradually unlock each character as you progress throughout the game. If you’re not bothered by that, read on for the full character list.

How many characters are in Funko Fusion?

There is whopping total of 61 different playable characters in Funko Fusion.

The developers have told us the breakdown looks like this:

35 main world characters (seven of which unlock when you complete the worlds)

22 Cameo characters

Four Funko characters

If you pre-ordered the game to get some bonus DLC, you will have received an extra two playable characters in the form of Rick Grimes and Michonne from The Walking Dead.

All of the characters come from 20 different franchises and intellectual properties, ranging from Jaws to Shaun of the Dead.

Want to learn more while you’re here? Check out our developer interview below!

Full list of Funko Fusion characters

We asked Funko Fusion’s developers for a full breakdown of every character that makes an appearance in the game, and this is what they told us.

Just one more reminder that some of these could be considered as spoilers, because you have to unlock them as you progress through the game. Sure you want to see the full list? OK, keep reading then!

We'll put the most spoilery ones (which are unlocked upon full completion of their respective worlds) right at the end of the article, if you want to maintain the surprise! We'll put our 'please subscribe to our newsletter' widget above them to warn you.

The full list of Funko Fusion characters is...

Funko characters



Freddy

Proto

Eddy

Foxxo

Jurassic World

Owen Grady

Claire Dearing

Barry Sembene

Kayla Watts

Jurassic Park

John Hammond

Battlestar Galactica (1978)

Starbuck

Boomer

Apollo

Athena

The Thing

The Thing’s gruesome body horror in Funko Fusion. Universal, 10:10 Games

MacReady

Childs

Nauls

MT Garry

Masters of the Universe

Prince Adam/He-Man

Teela

Man-at-Arms

Orko

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy in Funko Fusion. Universal, 10:10 Games

Number 5

Allison

Klaus

Diego

Scott Pilgrim vs the World

Scott

Ramona

Knives

Stephen Stills

Hot Fuzz

Nicholas Angel

Danny Butterman

Doris Thatcher

Tony Fisher

The Mummy

Rick O'Connell

Evelyn Carnahan

Jaws

Bruce the Shark in Funko Fusion. Universal, 10:10 Games

Brody

Quint

Nope

OJ Haywood

Emerald Haywood

Back to the Future

Marty McFly

Doc Brown

Shaun of the Dead

Shaun

Ed

Five Nights at Freddy's

Freddy Fazbear

Foxy

Invincible

Invincible

Omni-Man

Other cameo characters:

Chucky

Voltron

M3GAN

Michael Knight (Knight Rider)

Xena: Warrior Princess

KFC’s Colonel Sanders

Mega Man

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Spoiler alert!

These final few characters are unlocked when you complete their respective worlds:

Dilophosaurus (Jurassic World)

Cylon Centurion (Battlestar Galactica)

Norwegian Thing (The Thing)

Skeletor (Masters of the Universe)

Reginald Hargreaves (The Umbrella Academy)

Gideon Graves (Scott Pilgrim)

Simon Skinner (Hot Fuzz)

Considering that all those characters will also have a zombie variant (a fun little detail in the Shaun of the Dead world), not to mention any other alternate styles, that's a pretty darn impressive list!

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.