Using the rights of many films and TV shows from Universal, the co-op game features more than 60 playable characters to unlock from across over 20 different franchises.

The Thing, Hot Fuzz, and Invincible are all together at last.

Sound good? Keep reading for the Funko Fusion release date, information on where to pre-order, which consoles can play the game and details on its gameplay and story. Skip to the end of the page to watch a trailer!

The Funko Fusion release date is Friday 13th September 2024, the developer has revealed.

It will be released on all platforms worldwide on 13th September, so it’s time to get your pre-order in if you’re keen on the game!

Can I pre-order Funko Fusion?

Funko Fusion. 10:10 Games

Yes, you can pre-order Funko Fusion!

Over on GAME, you can pre-order Funko Fusion on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch.

All pre-orders of the game come with the bonus playable characters Rick Grimes and Michonne from The Walking Dead (and the Leader and Traveler outfits for Rick and Michonne, respectively).

Pre-order from GAME, meanwhile, and you’ll receive the bonus outfits DLC of He-Man (Eddy Variant) and M3GAN (Eddy Variant).

Which consoles and platforms can play Funko Fusion?

Funko Fusion is playable on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Strangely enough, the game is skipping the Xbox One, (despite it launching on last-gen via PS4) according to the game’s official FAQ.

Regardless, the list of platforms it is releasing on above represents the majority of consoles where everyone plays.

Funko Fusion gameplay and story details

Funko Fusion is an action-adventure game which can be played in co-op that has you traversing through many different worlds from a long list of Universal-owned franchises.

Think along the lines of the licensed LEGO games but with Funko and more third-person shooting and you get the idea. If you want to see the game in action, though, this official gameplay reveal trailer is worth a watch:

Over on the game’s official website, 10:10 Games has detailed Funko Fusion as "a festival of fandom".

In it, you’ll "play through iconic worlds and mashup characters inspired by some of your favourite franchises in an action-adventure game with uniquely authentic, irreverent humour.

"Express your fandom with 60+ unique playable characters from more than 20 fan-favourite franchises, all lovingly recreated in Funko Pop! form. Explore incredible worlds inspired by Jurassic World, Back to the Future, JAWS, The Thing, Chucky, Battlestar Galactica, Hot Fuzz, The Umbrella Academy, Masters of the Universe, Invincible, and many more!"

Well never get over seeing the Wells high street in a game.

Is there a Funko Fusion trailer?

Yep, there is indeed a Funko Fusion trailer! Check out the official reveal trailer to see the game’s humour, franchise crossovers and a glimpse of what to expect from its gameplay/story below:

