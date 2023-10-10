Forza Motorsport PC requirements: Minimum & recommended specs
Can your PC run the 1990 Ferrari 641?
The rebooted Forza Motorsport is releasing today (10th October 2023) - and if you're anything like us, you'll be racing (pun intended) out to grab a copy.
Of course, it's an exclusive to both Xbox and PC (PlayStation has Gran Turismo, after all), but this is the first Forza to be exclusive to current gen.
This means it's not available on Xbox One. While this is a blow to those who don't yet own an Xbox Series, it's also a testament to how glorious the game looks. A racing sim this pretty requires some powerful hardware.
So, what does this mean for the PC release? Let's take a look at both the required and recommended specs for Forza Motorsport.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Minimum requirements for Forza Motorsport on PC
To begin with, let's look at the minimum specs. The game might not look its best with these, but at least you'll be able to play it:
- CPU - Intel i5-8400 6 Cores @2.8Ghz/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 6 Cores @3.2 Ghz
- CPU Cores - 6 Physical cores
- GPU - Intel GTX 1060 (6GB)/AMD RX 5500 XT
- VRAM - 4GB
- System RAM - 8 GB Dedicated
- Storage - SSD with 130 GB free space
Recommended specs for Forza Motorsport on PC
And now for the recommended specs. With these, you'll be experiencing the amazing visuals of Forza Motorsport the way the devs intended. And believe us, it's one of the most visually impressive racers of all time. You'll need the following:
- CPU - Intel i5-11600k/Ryzen 5 5600X
- CPU Cores - 6 physical cores
- GPU - Intel RTX 2080 TI/RX 6800 XT
- VRAM - 8 GB
- System RAM - 16 GB
- Storage - SSD with 130 GB free space
Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.