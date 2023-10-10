This means it's not available on Xbox One. While this is a blow to those who don't yet own an Xbox Series, it's also a testament to how glorious the game looks. A racing sim this pretty requires some powerful hardware.

So, what does this mean for the PC release? Let's take a look at both the required and recommended specs for Forza Motorsport.

Minimum requirements for Forza Motorsport on PC

To begin with, let's look at the minimum specs. The game might not look its best with these, but at least you'll be able to play it:

CPU - Intel i5-8400 6 Cores @2.8Ghz/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 6 Cores @3.2 Ghz

- Intel i5-8400 6 Cores @2.8Ghz/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 6 Cores @3.2 Ghz CPU Cores - 6 Physical cores

- 6 Physical cores GPU - Intel GTX 1060 (6GB)/AMD RX 5500 XT

- Intel GTX 1060 (6GB)/AMD RX 5500 XT VRAM - 4GB

- 4GB System RAM - 8 GB Dedicated

- 8 GB Dedicated Storage - SSD with 130 GB free space

Recommended specs for Forza Motorsport on PC

And now for the recommended specs. With these, you'll be experiencing the amazing visuals of Forza Motorsport the way the devs intended. And believe us, it's one of the most visually impressive racers of all time. You'll need the following:

CPU - Intel i5-11600k/Ryzen 5 5600X

- Intel i5-11600k/Ryzen 5 5600X CPU Cores - 6 physical cores

- 6 physical cores GPU - Intel RTX 2080 TI/RX 6800 XT

- Intel RTX 2080 TI/RX 6800 XT VRAM - 8 GB

- 8 GB System RAM - 16 GB

- 16 GB Storage - SSD with 130 GB free space

