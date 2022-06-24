The new Forza Horizon 5 treasure hunt is called Flying Customs, and you've come to the right place to learn all about it.

Forza Horizon 5 season 9 has begun, teeing up the incoming Hot Wheels DLC as well as giving fans a new treasure hunt to enjoy.

How to start it is one thing you need to know, and how to complete the darn thing is another. If you can work out the clue and complete the challenge, there's a chest full of loot just waiting for you.

So, keep on reading as we run through all the key details on the Forza Horizon 5 Flying Customs treasure hunt.

How to start Forza Horizon 5 Flying Customs treasure hunt

As the in-game clue teases, "Stingrays can fly? Get your coins ready to get up high for a round complete!”

To start the Forza Horizon 5 Flying Customs treasure hunt, you need to take a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 427 into an Air-based Horizon Arcade event.

If you don't already have a Stingray, you can buy one for 150k credits from the in-game Auto Shop.

Once you've got the right vehicle, keep working through the playlist in the game until you see an Air event in the Arcade to use it in.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to complete Forza Horizon 5 Flying Customs treasure hunt

If you manage to finish an Air mission in the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 427, the Flying Customs mission will be completed, allowing you to pick up some tasty treasure as your reward.

When you've completed the Air mission in the Stingray, look at the western side of your map (also known as the left-hand side). You should see an orange circle in the Dunas Blancas region.

Head to the orange circle and you should be able to find a little oasis/lake type area. Next to the big rock in the middle, you should find a chest that you can smash open.

Some players are reporting that the chest is missing, though. If that happens to you, you might need to reload your game or wait for an upcoming patch.

If you've got stuck at any point, check out the video guide below - it should help you finish the Forza Horizon 5 Flying Customs treasure hunt.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.