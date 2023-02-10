This battle royale school is one that you will want to sign up for and, fortunately, the process looks to be a simple one but one that will take some time to complete and will require some tasks to be completed outside of the game.

As part of its crossover with The Witcher , Fortnite has opened up its very own Witcher school: The School of Llama. Class is in session and we’re about to tell you everything there is to know about this new prestigious institute of learning.

Here is everything you need to know about how to join the Fortnite School of Llama, a list of its challenges and rewards, and when its end date is. Now, spit out that gum and pay attention.

How to join Fortnite School of Llama

To join the Fortnite School of Llama you need to log in to your Epic Games account on the official School of Llama website. Typically, Fortnite events and challenges such as this are handled in-game, but you will need to sign up for the School of Llama using the link in the previous sentence to get started with this one.

Once you have logged in you will be taken to a new screen where it tells you to “complete each path’s tasks to earn in-game rewards.” Hit that big ‘Get Started’ button to, you know, get started. As with everyone else, you will begin with Path One.

As per the official School of Llama website, “your journey starts in the centre of the map. Each week a new path will become available for exploration. Complete the tasks and earn in-game rewards.” New paths come with new challenges to complete in-game and some obstacles that can only be defeated by heading to specific creative islands.

You’ll unlock new tasks to complete after completing the previous ones listed and you can check them all out on the Tasks Overview menu. Essentially, you will need to keep coming back to the Fortnite School of Llama website to see which new tasks you have to complete in-game on Fortnite.

You will need to complete the tasks set for you on the website in-game in supported playlists. The playlists supported are as follows:

Fortnite Battle Royale and Zero Build Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads

Some tasks can only be completed on specific creator-made islands (the website should tell you which islands these are).

Now you know all about the School of Llama it’s time to complete those tasks and challenges and earn their rewards!

All Fortnite School of Llama challenges & rewards

Thanks to the official Fortnite School of Llama website, we know what all the rewards are for completing challenges during the event. The complete list of Fortnite School of Llama rewards is as follows:

Witcher’s Silver Sword Pickaxe : Complete Path One tasks to unlock (main reward Path One)

: Complete Path One tasks to unlock (main reward Path One) 20,000 XP : Path One XP reward

: Path One XP reward School of the Cat Emoticon : Complete all Path One tasks

: Complete all Path One tasks Axii banner : Complete Axii Challenge creator-made island

: Complete Axii Challenge creator-made island Quen banner : Complete Quen Challenge creator-made island

: Complete Quen Challenge creator-made island Geralt of Rivia Lobby Track : Complete Path Two tasks (main reward Path Two)

: Complete Path Two tasks (main reward Path Two) 20,000 XP : Path Two XP reward

: Path Two XP reward Aard banner : Complete Aard Challenge creator-made island

: Complete Aard Challenge creator-made island School of the Griffin Emoticon : Complete all Path Two tasks

: Complete all Path Two tasks 80,000 XP : Complete Path Three tasks (main reward Path Three)

: Complete Path Three tasks (main reward Path Three) 20,000 XP : Path Three XP reward

: Path Three XP reward Igni banner : Complete Igni Challenge creator-made island

: Complete Igni Challenge creator-made island School of the Viper Emoticon : Complete all Path Three tasks

: Complete all Path Three tasks 80,000 XP : Complete Path Four tasks (main reward Path Four)

: Complete Path Four tasks (main reward Path Four) 20,000 XP : Path Four XP reward

: Path Four XP reward Yrden banner : Compete Yrden Challenge creator-made island

: Compete Yrden Challenge creator-made island School of the Bear Emoticon : Complete all Path Four tasks

: Complete all Path Four tasks School of the Wolf Spray and School of the Manticore Emoticon : Earn each main reward from each Path

: Earn each main reward from each Path School of Llama Emoticon: Complete all five creator-made islands

We currently only know what the Fortnite School of Llama Path One tasks are:

Catch 30 Fish

Eliminate 20 Opponents

Place Top 25 Four Times

Place Top Ten Three Times

Deal 10,000 Damage to Opponents

Survive 30 Storm Circles

Eliminate 30 Opponents

Place Top Five Two Times

Drive 10,000 Units of Distance to Earn XP

Complete the Axii Creator-Made Challenge Map (code: 6372-2376-5369)

Complete the Quen Creator-Made Challenge Map (code: 5412-2194-1119)

We’ll update this page with the Path Two tasks once they are known on 14th February.

You have until Saturday, 11th March 2023 to complete all four paths and their respective challenges on the Fortnite School of Llama website and in-game. The end time in the UK is 5am, so you have until Friday, 10th March realistically.

Each path will unlock at the following times:

Path One: Already unlocked

Path Two: Begins on 14th February

Path Three: Begins on 21st February

Path Four: Begins on 28th February

