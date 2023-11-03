Over the next few weeks, Epic Games is promising weekly updates that jump the game forward in time by a whole season, unvaulting more classic battle royale action that has otherwise been lost to time up to Season X.

Read on for the full list of patch notes for the Fortnite update today (3rd November) and to see what’s changed in v27.00.

The main attraction of the new Fortnite update today is the re-introduction of a version of the game’s original map (where we dropping? Tilted Towers?) and the beginning of Chapter 4 Season OG. The nostalgia hunters of you out there have a lot to look forward to over the next few weeks.

Classic weapons and items have been unvaulted to use on the new (old) map, including the Assault Rifle, Pump Shotgun, Hunting Rifle, Boogie Bomb, and Shopping Cart.

In terms of the OG battle pass, you’ll have until 3rd December 2023 at 2am (yes, it’s a shorter season) to unlock Lil Split, Renegade Lynx, Omegarok, and Spectra Knight skins – mashups of old favourites.

You can see some of the classic map, skins, and weapons in action as part of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG in the official gameplay trailer below:

Epic Games is yet to reveal the full list of patch notes detailing gameplay changes and bug fixes, but we have the headlines down for you below.

The full Fortnite v27.00 update patch notes are as follows:

New (old) map added from Chapter 1 Season 5

Unvaulted weapons: Assault Rifle, Pump Shotgun and Hunting Rifle

Unvaulted items: Damage Trap, Grappler and Boogie Bomb

Unvaulted vehicles: Shopping Cart and All Terrain Kart

OG Pass (costs 950 V-Bucks) includes 50 new in-game items: Lil Split, Renegade Lynx, Omegarok and Spectra Knight skins Earn up to 1,000 V-Bucks Other accessories Lasts until 3rd December 2023 at 2am

OG Shop: Returning items and skins as well as new mashups of classics



You can learn more about the Fortnite update today and the OG Pass and OG shop in their respective official blog posts (click the links in this sentence to find them).

