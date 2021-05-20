Fortnite’s NBA crossover: How to choose your team today and earn points

There have been some great collaborations in the world of Fortnite and we are getting another one that will appeal to those who love a spot of basketball: the NBA is entering the Fortnite gaming world and fans will have many players to choose from.

The addition comes as we near the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 season 6, with the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 right around the corner – seemingly coming as early as next month.

And the Fortnite weekly challenges continue too which means, as ever, there is a ton to do in Fornite.

For all you need to know about the Fortnite/NBA crossover, read on!

When do the NBA skins get added to Fortnite?

The NBA outfits are due to launch in Fortnite on 21st May, 2021 at 8pm ET, which means here in the UK we should get them in the early hours on 22nd May – around 1am.

So best to make sure you have a lot of coffee ready to go if you plan to play straight away!

What do you get with the Fortnite NBA crossover?

Well, as mentioned, you will get new skins – a lot of them! The In The Paint Set will include 31 uniforms and will feature ones from all 30 teams in the NBA currently. So, whether you like the New York Knicks, the Phoenix Suns or any other team in the league, you will be able to choose them.

There is also the Shoot & Score Pack which will give you the Hookshot Emote and Mini Hoop Back Bling which also can feature any NBA team.

We will also see the inclusion of Locker Bundles that were chosen by NBA guards Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young and they will be available in the store at some point next week.

Then we have Fortnite x NBA Team Battles coming! Again, all 30 teams will be included. You have to register to be a part of this on the Fortnite x NBA Team Battles official page. Here is what Fortnite have to say about that one:

During the first three days of the Fortnite x NBA Team Battles (May 19-21), Challenge Tasks will be shared on the Team Battles website that Members and Fans can start completing to unlock in-game rewards. By completing Challenge Tasks, Members and Fans have the opportunity to unlock the “Spin!” in-game Spray and an in-game Banner.

The stakes raise during the weekend competition (May 22-23, starting at 12:00 am ET) when the Team Battles leaderboards are turned on. Follow your team’s Challenge Tasks and leaderboard progress on the site. The higher your team positions among the teams of the same group, the better the chance you have of earning V-Bucks and an additional reward – the “NBA Championship Trophy” Back Bling.

Note on Inactivity: If any Member fails to participate in at least one (1) Challenge Task within the first 24 hours of the Fortnite x NBA Team Battles, that Member will be removed from his or her team and will be disqualified from further participation in the Fortnite x NBA Team Battles. In addition, the first Fan to have registered as a Fan for that team will claim the disqualified Member’s spot on that team.

And to top it all off, the NBA will make the jump to Fortnite Creative soon too, with more information on that due on 25th May.

