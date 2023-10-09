It pours water on the rumours that Fortnite is ending, too, though these never truly abate, as players are desperate to see what Epic does next. But enough chit-chat! You’re here for the free goodies. So without further ado, read on to find out how to deck yourself out as a deadly mushroom and earn rewards with your friends.

Fortnite’s new Refer a Friend scheme explained

Fortnite’s Refer a Friend program is a scheme where you can receive in-game rewards and bonuses by undertaking in-game tasks with a friend that you referred to Fortnite.

Eligible referrals are newcomers or players coming back to Fortnite, so long as they haven’t played for more than two hours of Battle Royale or Zero Build – Battle Royale in the previous 30 days.

You can refer up to five eligible friends, meaning you can reap quite the amount of rewards if you’ve got a few people who have fallen off the Fortnite Wagon and are keen to jump back in.

How to get free Redcap outfit in Fortnite

To get the free Redcap outfit in Fortnite you need to sign up on the Refer a Friend page with your Epic account, invite up to five people and gain 50 cumulative account levels with them.

Along the way there are other rewards to unlock, such as the Redcap spray, wrap, back bling and pickaxe. Once you’ve got them all, you will look suitably seasonally appropriate and autumnal though there will no doubt be some spooky skins on the horizon with Halloween and Fortnitemares fast approaching.

To make sure you don’t miss a beat though, be sure to check out all things Fortnite.

