FNAF Security Breach release date: Trailer, latest news

Welcome back, if you dare play it, to Five Nights at Freddy’s. The latest game in the long-running series, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, is almost with us, which means soon we’ll be able to see whether it lives up to the hype surrounding it. And now its release date is confirmed!

Before we get to the FNAF Security Breach release date, how about a history lesson? This scary toy-based gaming franchise began in 2014 and it has given us many games since then with the last, Help Wanted, coming out in 2019.

But now comes the first game in the series to be released on the PS5, so will they make the most of the powerful console and give us the best game to date? Let’s hope so!

Here is all we know so far about FNAF Security Breach!

FNAF Security Breach release date

We just need November to pass us by and then we can start playing – the FNAF Security Breach release date is confirmed to take place on Thursday, 16th December 2021. You won’t be playing it this Halloween, then, but the Christmas holidays are likely to be scary this year!

Which consoles and platforms can play FNAF Security Breach?

FNAF Security Breach will be available on PS5, PS4 and PC. This does beg the question of when exactly it will be available elsewhere.

As for FNAF Security Breach on Xbox, it does seem to be coming but we have no idea when yet. Rumours suggest we could see it in March 2022, but we will keep you posted as we hear more. Same with the Nintendo Switch port that we’re hopeful for.

Is FNAF Security Breach VR?

It would appear as though FNAF Security Breach will indeed be playable via PSVR. We are trying to find anything concrete from Sony on this front but all indicators are that we will have a virtual reality experience with it. As soon as we hear official word from PlayStation on the matter we will let you know.

Can I pre-order FNAF Security Breach?

Yes, you can pre-order FNAF Security Breach – retailers such as GAME are now listing the product with official pre-order pages, with the FNAF Security Breach price appearing to be £39.99. If we see any better deals nearer to the launch date, we’ll be sure to let you know.

FNAF Security Breach story

We know when the game is coming out, on PlayStation at least, but what is the story of FNAF Security Breach?

Stuck in Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex, you play as Graham, someone who will soon wish they had chosen to enter a chicken restaurant instead. Gregory will be pursued by Roxy, Chica and Monty and they have the help of S.T.A.F.F. bots to track you, But you do have an ally this time in Freddy, but will that be enough to survive until morning?

Freddy’s powers can be recharged and will need to be quite regularly, but you can hop inside him to try and make your way around the Pizzaplex undetected.

FNAF Security Breach trailer and gameplay footage

Here is the most recent FNAF Security Breach trailer that was released this month – complete with gameplay footage. So, enjoy every creepy second of it, while you wait for that FNAF Security Breach release day.

